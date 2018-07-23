You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Yogi Adityanath accuses Samajwadi Party of promoting casteism, says 'nationalist thinking' needed for development of India

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 09:56:20 IST

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that "nationalist thinking" is needed for the development of a country.

File image of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Reuters

File image of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Reuters

At a public meeting in Etah, Adityanath said, "The Samajwadi Party encouraged casteism and dynasty politics. These cannot ensure the country's development. Nationalist thinking is needed for this purpose."

"Uttar Pradesh is going to become the biggest state in terms of investment. The BJP is going to give employment to youths," he said.

The chief minister also said that his government never differentiated between people when it came to providing them security.

"It is the responsibility of the government take stringent action for the security of the people of the state and law and order," he said.


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 09:56 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores