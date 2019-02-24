Yogi Adityanath accuses Opposition of promoting terrorism, says 'country's security was at stake' during their regime

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked the Opposition saying that during their regime, "the country's security was under stake".

"We all know that 55 months ago, India was ruled by a government which had no credibility and there was a lot of distrust in the milieu. All corrupt governments had also promoted terrorism and Naxalite movements. During their reign, the country's security was under stake," said Uttar Pradesh chief minister in Gorakhpur.

Speaking at the launch of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, Adityanath also lauded the prime minister for winning the Seoul Peace Prize. "We would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi as after gaining the respect of the world as 'champion of the earth', he was honoured with Seoul peace prize last week," Yogi added.

"Today is the launch of the biggest farmer's scheme, which has come in after 70 years of India's independence. The prime minister has decided to pioneer the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur which is going to benefit more than 2 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

PM-KISAN scheme, announced in the interim Budget on 1 February, will provide Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmers having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. The amount will be given in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

He also stressed on other developmental schemes that were recently brought by the central government.

"Remember 1990, when places of storage of fertilizers were closed and farmers could not receive fertilizers. With the arrival of Modi government, in July 2016, not just Gorakhpur, but in Baroni and Dalchar also, a project was brought to develop places of storage of fertilizers. And 60 percent of the work has been completed."

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also hit out at regional parties in the state and pointed out their failure in providing adequate facilities to the farmers.

"Let's not forget that corrupt parties like Samajwadi Party, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party had sold 21 sugar mills which adversely affected farmers. But today we are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he had done immensely for sugarcane and other farmers of the country. These 55 months of his work, are going to create a lot of pressure on all those who ruled the country for 55 years."

While concluding his address, Adityanath stressed on various promises which were put forth by the prime minister ahead of the Lok Sabha 2014 elections and have been successfully fulfilled.

It included the development of AIIMS hospital and air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, and gas connection to the poor and downtrodden.

