Yevla Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Yevla Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name—Yevla

Constituency Number—119

District Name—Nashik

Total Electors— 295079

Female Electors—139632

Male Electors—155441

Third Gender—6

Reserved— Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections—In 1999, Shiv Sena’s candidate Patil Kalyanrao Jayawantrao won the seat against Darade Narendra Bhikaji of the Congress. The seat has been occupied by NCP since 2004. Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP won the 2009 assembly elections for the second consecutive time and is the present MLA. He defeated Shinde-Patil Manikrao Madhavrao of SHS with a very huge margin. Bhujbal bagged 106416 votes as against Madhavrao's 56236 votes. This year, Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal of the Nationalist Congress Party will be contesting against Sambhaji Sahebrao Pawar of Shiv Sena.

Demographics — A city in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, the assembly constituency of Yevla belongs to Dindori parliamentary constituency.

