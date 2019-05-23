Co-presented by


Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:10:52 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Simpal Rajkumar Rathod 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Salim Shah Suleman Shah 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sameer Arunrao Deshpande 0 Votes 0% Votes
PRP Uttam Bhagaji 0 Votes 0% Votes
RBCP Purushottam Domaji Bhajgaware 0 Votes 0% Votes
GGP Rajesh Bhauraoji Raut 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Ravi Sampatrao Jadhao 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Pravin Govind Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SRKP Pundlik Baliram Rathod 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shaikh Javed Shaikh Mushtaq 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Shahejad Samiulla Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Naresh Mahadev Gughane 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Noor Ali Maheboob Ali Shah 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ankit Mohan Chandak 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Jayram Rathod 0 Votes 0% Votes
PJP Vaishali Sudhakar Yede 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Parashram Bhaosing Ade 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pawar Ramesh Gorsing 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Thakare Manikrao Govindrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramrao Sawai Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Rajiv Agrawal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Premasai Maharaj 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Arun Sakharam Kinwatkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
 Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 17,43,498

Female electors: 8,27,449

Male electors: 9,16,049

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, erstwhile Yavatmal Lok Sabha constituency was merged with Washim Lok Sabha seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Washim (SC), Karanja, Ralegaon (ST), Yavatmal, Digras, Pusad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena has won the elections since 2009. Bhavana Gawali Patil has been the MP in 2009.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by Kunbis, who constitute at least one-third of the voters. Banjara community comes a close second with a population of around 5 lakh. The population of Dalits and Muslims together comes to around 6 lakh.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:10:52 IST

