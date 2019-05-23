Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 17,43,498

Female electors: 8,27,449

Male electors: 9,16,049

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, erstwhile Yavatmal Lok Sabha constituency was merged with Washim Lok Sabha seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Washim (SC), Karanja, Ralegaon (ST), Yavatmal, Digras, Pusad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena has won the elections since 2009. Bhavana Gawali Patil has been the MP in 2009.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by Kunbis, who constitute at least one-third of the voters. Banjara community comes a close second with a population of around 5 lakh. The population of Dalits and Muslims together comes to around 6 lakh.

