Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Yavatmal profile: BJP MLA Madan M Yerawar hopes to retain seat, faces Congress' Anil Mangulkar

Yavatmal Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe categories in the Yavatmal district — Ralegaon (ST), Arni (ST), Umarkhed (SC).

Constituency Name—Yavatmal

Constituency Number – 78

District – Yavatmal

Total Electors – 384139

Female Electors – 188139

Male Electors – 195979

Third Gender – 21

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 1999 election, Kirti Gandhi of Congress won this seat receiving a total of 51,343 votes against BJP candidate Madan Madhukar Yerawar who secured 41,011 votes. In 2004, Yerawar defeated Gandhi receiving a total of 49,234 votes.

However, Yerawar lost to Congress's Nilesh Shivram Deshmukh Parvekar by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

In the 2013 bye-election, Congress retained the seat with its Nandini Parvekar defeating Yerawar of BJP. Parvekar secured 62,509 votes as against Yerawar's 47,278 votes. The BJP, however, wrested the seat from Congress in the 2014 election. Yerawar received 53,671 votes against the Shiv Sena candidate Santosh Marotrao Dhavale who netted 52,444 votes.

In the 2019 election, Congress' Anil alias Balasaheb Shankarrao Mangulkar will lock horns with BJP leader and sitting MLA Madan M Yerawar. Also in the fray are Sandip Anant Devkate of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Abdul Aziz Abdul Sattar Dunge of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party, Amol Laxmanrao Borkhade of Vidarbha Rajya Aghadi, and Bajaj Sham Omprakash of Baliraja Party and Yogesh Shivram Deshmukh Parwekar of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.

Demographics – This constituency is famous for its scenic beauty and many mountains. It has a population of about 382,965 people.