Yashwant Sinha to meet Opposition parties in Patna on 21 April; MPs from Trinamool, AAP, RJD to attend

New Delhi: Dissident Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha, who has floated an apolitical front to attack the central government, will hold an event with Opposition parties in Patna on 21 April to make a "political announcement".

He declined to share details of the impending exercise, saying he will disclose it on Saturday.

"It will be a political announcement," said the former Union minister, who has turned a trenchant critic of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, but has not quit the BJP yet.

Sources said he may formally join forces with Opposition parties as they work to put up a united front against the BJP.

Leaders from the Congress, Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi, RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, RLD leader Jayant Choudhary, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh and disgruntled JD(U) leader Uday Narayan Choudhary would attend the programme, Samajwadi Party spokesman Ghanshyam Tiwari told reporters in Patna.

Tiwari's party would also attend the exercise, while former MP Sharad Yadav has also been invited.

Sinha had formed 'Rashtra Manch' on 30 January, saying that it will be an apolitical forum to highlight the "anti-people" policies of the Centre. Leaders from the Congress and other Opposition parties had joined the event.