Dissident BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday quit the saffron party, saying that he was doing this to save democracy, which he said was "under threat".
"I end all my ties with the BJP," Sinha reportedly said at an event with Opposition parties in Patna.
Sinha also blamed the Modi government for the Parliament logjam. "I have said this publicly: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister, we were all instructed that the Parliament should run. We were told that the Opposition should be given the opportunity to raise whichever issue they want," Sinha said.
"Did the prime minister ever unite the leaders of the Opposition parties and talk to them? The government is not concerned about this issue. The government was very happy that the Parliament wasn't running," he further said.
"In democracy, there is nothing more important than a proposal for confidence or no confidence in the government...Instead, the Speaker said that she could not count 50 MPs," Sinha added.
Sinha said that he will not have ties with any other political party. "I will not have any ties with party politics. I will not become a member of any other party. For saving democracy, we will start a revolution," he said.
He also said that he "won't sit tight when there is a crisis in the country...News reports against the government are killed."
Sinha had formed 'Rashtra Manch' on 30 January, saying that it will be an apolitical forum to highlight the "anti-people" policies of the Centre. Leaders from the Congress and other Opposition parties had joined the event.
In February, Yashwant Sinha had said he had no intention to quit BJP
Ironically, Yashwant Sinha in February had said, "Why should I quit the BJP? I had toiled hard during 2004-14 when the UPA was in power. Let the party throw me out if it wants."
Sinha had said he had been trying for an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had sent numerous letters to him, but failed to elicit a response, something that prompted him to float a political action group called 'Rashtra Manch'.
Click here to read the full PTI report.
Yashwant Sinha had always been a vocal critic of the Modi government
Sinha, who was Finance Minister and External Affairs Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, attended the meeting of the Rashtra Manch along with BJP MP Satrughan Sinha, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Renuka Choudhary and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh.
In 2017, Sinha had created a political storm with an article in the Indian Express claiming that the Indian economy was poised for a hardlanding after demonetisation and GST.
Again, earlier this week he had written an open letter to BJP MPs asking them to challenge the leadership before the next elections so that correctives could be taken. — IANS
14:19 (IST)
14:12 (IST)
14:10 (IST)
Yashwant Sinha had met Mamata Banerjee back in March
Earlier in March, Yashwant Sinha had met Shatrughan Sinha, Arun Shourie and Mamata Banerjee and had praised the TMC chief's efforts to stitch an anti-BJP alliance.
13:46 (IST)
Yashwant Sinha ends his long association with the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday