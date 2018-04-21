Dissident BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday quit the saffron party, saying that he was doing this to save democracy, which he said was "under threat".

"I end all my ties with the BJP," Sinha reportedly said at an event with Opposition parties in Patna.

Sinha also blamed the Modi government for the Parliament logjam. "I have said this publicly: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister, we were all instructed that the Parliament should run. We were told that the Opposition should be given the opportunity to raise whichever issue they want," Sinha said.

"Did the prime minister ever unite the leaders of the Opposition parties and talk to them? The government is not concerned about this issue. The government was very happy that the Parliament wasn't running," he further said.

"In democracy, there is nothing more important than a proposal for confidence or no confidence in the government...Instead, the Speaker said that she could not count 50 MPs," Sinha added.

Sinha said that he will not have ties with any other political party. "I will not have any ties with party politics. I will not become a member of any other party. For saving democracy, we will start a revolution," he said.

He also said that he "won't sit tight when there is a crisis in the country...News reports against the government are killed."

Sinha had formed 'Rashtra Manch' on 30 January, saying that it will be an apolitical forum to highlight the "anti-people" policies of the Centre. Leaders from the Congress and other Opposition parties had joined the event.

