Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Yamunanagar profile: BJP hopes for stronger grip in developing industrial zone

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Yamunanagar Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 09

Total electors: 2,20,528

Female electors: 1,02,161

Male electors: 1,18,366

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: The Congress came to power in 2000 and 2005, gaining over the BJP each time. In 2009, it was defeated by the INLD whose candidate Dilbagh Singh won with about 13,000 votes more than Congress’ Devinder Chawla. But in the next elections in 2014, Singh lost to BJP’s Ghanshyam Das who won with over 20,000 votes.

Demographics: As the region where the Yamuna enters plains from the hills, Yamunanagar is located at the base of Shivalik hills and surrounded by rivers, forest cover and streams. Quickly emerging as an important industrial area, it is the second-highest revenue generator of Haryana after Faridabad. Because Yamunanagar is a steadily developing constituency, voters might favour those whose promises of industry development appeal to them to most.