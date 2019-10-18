Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Worli profile: In electoral debut, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray pitted against NCP's Suresh Mane

Worli Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai city district — Dharavi.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Constituency Name— Worli

Constituency Number— 182

District Name— Mumbai City

Total Electors— 2,68,406

Female Electors— 1,19,132

Male Electors— 1,49,273

Third Gender— 1

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—Since, 1990 to 2004 Assembly elections, this constituency was won by Shiv Sena candidate Datta Nalawade. In 2009 elections, for the first time in decades, an NCP candidate came to power by defeating a Shiv Sena candidate in this constituency. NCP's Sachin Mohan Ahir won with 52,398 votes against Shiv Sena's Ashish Chemburkar. In 2014, Shiv Sena returned to power when its candidate Sunil Govind Shinde won with a margin of about 30,000 votes.

Demographics— While the Sena nominee is raising issues like cutting of trees in Aarey Colony and Mumbai's nightlife, the NCP says its candidate is more aware of local issues.

Once home to the fisherfolk, Worli later became a textile hub and has now developed into an area housing skyscrapers and commercial complexes. The landmarks include Nehru Centre, Nehru Planetarium, Haji Ali dargah and the Mahalaxmi racecourse.

The constituency will see the electoral debut of Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray’s electoral debut. Aaditya is pitted against NCP's Suresh Mane, Gautam Gaikwad of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi and Independent candidate Abhijit Bichukale.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .