'Will work together for Punjab's growth': PM Modi congratulates new chief minister Bhagwant Mann
The AAP leader took oath as the chief minister of Punjab in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to Bhagwant Mann for taking oath as Punjab Chief Minister.
"Congratulations to Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people," tweeted PM Modi.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Mann was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
A grand ceremony of the swearing-in was organized at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
The AAP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. The Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.
Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.
As the AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when the party had finished behind Congress.
