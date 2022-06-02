Will work as small soldier under PM Modi's leadership, says Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
Hardik Patel will join the BJP in the presence of Gujarat party president CR Paatil. He recently resigned from the Congress
Former Congress leader Hardik Patel is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Ahead of being formally inducted in the party, Patel tweeted that he is "going to start a new chapter from today" and that he "will work as a small soldier under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
In a tweet in Hindi, Patel, Gujarat's Patidar quota warrior, said: "With the feelings of national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest, I am going to start a new chapter from today."
"I will work as a small soldier under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.
राष्ट्रहित, प्रदेशहित, जनहित एवं समाज हित की भावनाओं के साथ आज से नए अध्याय का प्रारंभ करने जा रहा हूँ। भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र भाई मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में चल रहे राष्ट्र सेवा के भगीरथ कार्य में छोटा सा सिपाही बनकर काम करूँगा।
— Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) June 2, 2022
also read
Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Congress leaders pays tribute to former prime minister at Vir Bhumi
PM Modi also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary
Hardik Patel to join BJP: How the party can benefit from the Patidar leader ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls
The BJP's induction of Hardik Patel is aimed at wooing back the Patidar community, an important voting block in Gujarat with a population of 1.5 crore and an influence in around 70 Assembly seats
Hardik Patel quit Congress fearing jail in sedition cases: Jagdish Thakor
Jagdish Thakor leader made these claims soon after Hardik Patel held a press conference in which he alleged that he was not given any meaningful work despite being the working president of the party's state unit