Will work as small soldier under PM Modi's leadership, says Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP

Hardik Patel will join the BJP in the presence of Gujarat party president CR Paatil. He recently resigned from the Congress

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Ahead of being formally inducted in the party, Patel tweeted that he is "going to start a new chapter from today" and that he "will work as a small soldier under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

In a tweet in Hindi, Patel, Gujarat's Patidar quota warrior, said: "With the feelings of national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest, I am going to start a new chapter from today."

"I will work as a small soldier under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.