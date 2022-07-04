Fadnavis on Monday said the Shinde-led government will have to reaffirm the decisions taken in the last Cabinet meeting as they were not as per the rules, given the Governor had already asked the Uddhav government to face floor test.

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the newly-formed government in the state will uphold the decisions on renaming of cities taken in the last Cabinet meeting as they were of the same view.

He, however, said the government will have to re-affirm those decisions as the last Cabinet meeting wasn't as per rules as the Governor had already asked the government to face floor test.

"Whatever decisions were taken in the last Cabinet, about renaming, we will uphold those decisions as we're of the same view. We'll have to re-affirm those decisions as last Cabinet wasn't as per rules as Governor had already asked the government to face floor test," he said in the state Assembly shortly after Eknath-Shinde led government won the floor test by 164 votes.

Maharashtra state Cabinet under Uddhav Thackeray had approved the renaming of Aurangabad city to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv on 29 June. The Cabinet had also approved the renaming of Navi Mumbai Airport to DB Patil International Airport.

The Deputy Chief Minister also employed some wordplay in the Assembly to counter the charge of Opposition MLAs who were earlier shouting "ED, ED" when some MLAs from the Uddhav camp supported Shinde during the trust vote.

"People taunt that it's an ED government. Yes, it's an ED government, of Eknath-Devendra," he said.

Fadnavis said that Shinde, "a Shiv Sainik has become the CM", underlining Shinde's claim that his faction is the real Shiv Sena.

"With Eknath Shinde, we have once again formed our government with Shiv Sena," said Fadnavis.

"I became Deputy CM as per my party's command. I would have even sat at home had the party told me to," he said.

