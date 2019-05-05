'Will drag them from home and beat them like dogs': BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh's threat to TMC workers

Anandapur: Ghatal Lok Sabha BJP candidate and former IPS Bharati Ghosh, on Saturday, threatened to beat TMC workers if they continue to torture BJP workers in the area.

Ghosh was on a visit to the Anandapur Hospital to see some injured BJP workers who were allegedly beaten by TMC workers in the Anandapur Police Station area.

"Threatening people to not to cast vote, let them threaten. I will also drag them (TMC workers) out from their home and beat them like dogs. Whatever they will give, will return them with interest," she said.

She further threatened TMC workers by saying she will bring a thousand people from Uttar Pradesh and beat TMC workers.

#WATCH:BJP candidate from Ghatal, WB & ex IPS officer Bharati Ghosh threatens TMC workers,says,"You are threatening people to not cast their votes. I will drag you out of your houses and thrash you like dogs. I will call a thousand people from Uttar Pradesh to beat you up." (4/5) pic.twitter.com/GvX650F6n9 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

"Will find out and beat them for one year, will drag you (TMC workers) out from home and will bring a thousand people from Uttar Pradesh. You won't be able to do anything. We will bring a thousand people. You won't be able to find out. Now go back home. Go inside and lock your doors," she said.

Four phases of the Lok Sabha election have been completed in West Bengal, with the remaining three phases scheduled for 6, 12 and 19 May. The votes will be counted on 23 May.

