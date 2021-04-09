Will ‘Covid Food Kits’ be an important factor in Kerala elections?

Focusing on the supply of essential items to people during the Covid 19 lockdown, the author and his team went across four districts in Kerala to ask people about the relief kits. One of the main aspects was the everyday supply of food kits by the CPI (M) that may become an election factor.

While some felt that this move never left anyone hungry in the state, and that they could manage to survive because of it, many felt the government could do better than just food supplies or could have given at least quality, edible food.

“We want connectivity to this village and a resolution to frequent flooding here. We don't want just kits,” said a voter who felt that the government could not just do bare minimum and earn votes.

Watch the video to see how people responded.

Video is edited by Pavel Nalini Natarajan