'Why question, arrest me directly': Hemant Soren dares ED after skipping questioning

New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre for ”misusing” institutions as it cannot face him politically, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday questioned the ED’s tactics of summoning him for questioning in the ‘illegal’ mining case and dared the probe agency to arrest him directly if he has committed a “big crime”.

Addressing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers outside his house, he said, “I’ve been summoned by ED when I already have a program in Chhattisgarh today. If I’ve committed a crime that big, come and arrest me. Why the questioning?… Security near ED office has been increased. Why, are you scared of Jharkhandis?,” said Soren.

#WATCH | I’ve been summoned by ED today when I already have a program in Chhattisgarh today. If I’ve committed a crime that big, come & arrest me. Why the questioning?… Security near ED office has increased. Why, are you scared of Jharkhandis?, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren pic.twitter.com/41cR92FCHM — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

He said that the constitutional institutions were being misused to suppress the voice of those who opposes the ruling dispensation.

Soren was asked to appear before the probe agency’s regional office in Ranchi at 11 am today but he failed to show up and instead addressed the party workers outside his house.

On Wednesday, the ED issued summons to the Jharkhand Chief Minister to appear before it in the ‘illegal’ mining case.

Officials said the agency wants to question and record the statement of the chief minister under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“We have also been called on the request of our Opposition. An attempt has been made to show how powerful the ED is… the people will give them the answer for every conspiracy,” the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader had tweeted.

The ED had earlier arrested Soren’s political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others – local muscleman Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash – in the case.

The agency has claimed it has “identified” proceeds of crime relating to “illegal” mining in the state to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now.

The ED probe began after the agency raided Mishra and his alleged associates on 8 July, covering 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Jharkhand in the case linked to alleged instances of “illegal” mining and extortion.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.