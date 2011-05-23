VKS: Can you tell us, once and for all, did Prabhakaran plan Rajiv Gandh’si assassination?

KP: That is exactly (true). Everyone knows the truth. Those who were involved in this murder were from the LTTE intelligence wing and those who were arrested. It was well planned and done actually with Prabhakaran and (intelligence chief Pottu Amman). Everyone knows the truth.

I want to say to the Indian people and especially the Gandhi family… I want to apologise for Prabhakaran’s mistake. Please forgive us, we beg you. Our people are struggling here, please help our people to live as humans. Sorry for all this, we know the feelings of the son (Rahul) of Rajiv Gandhi. It’s human nature – how father and daughter are attached (reference to Rajiv’s daughter Priyanka).

VKS: You asking the Indian government to engage with Sri Lanka in a manner that allows for a peaceful settlement which gives a chance to Tamil to develop and forget the past?



KP: Exactly! If you look 50 years back, our people – educationally, economically – they were first. Today, we are behind them 50 years ..So the point is that these people should live and work on modern technology…it’s a new era…If you go to your country you will see internet, computer facilities (everywhere). If you go to Mulakanvil, they don’t have any facilities – nothing.

I feel that our people should live as humans. We have already paid a high price we don’t have anything to lose.

Also read: How Tamil politicians used Eelam cause for their own advantage.