'Why not Varanasi?' Priyanka Gandhi hints at contest against Modi as Congress workers ask her to fight from Rae Bareli or Amethi

Rae Bareli: When Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general-secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, was urged by her party supporters on Thursday to contest from Rae Bareli or Amethi, she apparently responded in a lighter vein and said, "Why not Varanasi?".

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the sitting MP from Varanasi, Priyanka's mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi represents Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha.

Priyanka was interacting with Congress workers when they said that if she contests from Rae Bareli or Amethi, the BJP will be finished, sources said. Immediately, Priyanka quipped jokingly, "Why not Varanasi", sources added.

The Congress general-secretary, who is currently on a three-day tour to Amethi, Rae Bareli and Ayodhya, on Wednesday said that she would contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections if the party wanted her to do so.

Meanwhile, posters slamming Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka were spotted outside the party office on Thursday.

Posters with photos of Sonia and Priyanka have sprung up in the constituency, stating that the mother-daughter duo was never seen when people of Rae Bareli were hassled.

Referring to Priyanka as the granddaughter of Firoz (Gandhi) and mother of Rehan, another poster stated: “She (Priyanka) is seen in temples during the course of election.”

“Votes were given so that they could serve (us) but Sonia-Priyanka disappointed us,” stated another poster.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases, from 11 April to 19 May. Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

