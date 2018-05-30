'Why have you not taken action against Satyendar Jain?': BJP asks Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why he has not taken action against his minister Satyendar Jain, who has been booked for alleged corruption. The party alleged that the AAP leaders have been "shameless" in defending Jain and it reflected their moral turpitude.

The Opposition's reaction came after the CBI conducted searches against Jain in connection with alleged violation of norms in hiring architects for the Public Works Department (PWD) handled by him. Manoj Tiwari, the chief of Delhi BJP, said that Jain's continuation in the cabinet of Delhi government, even after filing of a criminal case against him, is against democratic tradition.

He alleged that Kejriwal was not taking any action against Jain because he was the "accountant" of all the "black deeds" of the government. "Chief minister Kejriwal cannot take any action against him because he is the accountant of all the black deeds of Delhi government and if he reveals the truth then legal action will certainly be taken against the AAP leaders including Kejriwal," Tiwari said in a statement.

The AAP dispensation including Kejriwal has defended Jain, alleging that the move by the Centre was an attempt to divert people's attention from the "good works" of Delhi government. Kejriwal alleged that Jain was targeted as the BJP was against the new norms for hospitals announced by the minister and wanted it scrapped. BJP legislator and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said that Jain's defence by chief minister, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders was "shameless".

"It shows the depth of moral turpitude to which AAP has fallen. Kejriwal and his team have unconditionally compromised with corruption," he alleged. Gupta alleged that the AAP government was "unlawfully" hiring 24 professionals as 'creative team' causing "loss" of crores of rupees to the government exchequer. "The selected firm specialised in providing cooks, helpers, security guards etc not creative team," he alleged.

The CBI has booked Jain in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in hiring a creative team for the Public Works Department to suggest new architectural designs and bring down costs, officials said. Jain, who holds the PWD and Health portfolios, is already facing a Central Bureau of Investigation case related to alleged money laundering.