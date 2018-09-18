'Whoever started #Digvijay4CM is not my well-wisher': Digvijaya Singh distances himself from Twitter campaign

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh was quick to distance himself from the "Digvijay4CM" hashtag which was trending on social media on Monday evening.

Digvijaya tweeted on Tuesday morning:

Whoever has started Digvijay4CM is not my well wisher. I have been CM MP for a decade and there is no question of my going back on my statement that I AM NOT A CM CANDIDATE. I am not someone who would say something and do something else. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 18, 2018

Tweets using the Digvijay4CM hashtag — which claimed that Digvijaya was the best candidate for Madhya Pradesh chief minister—began on social media just hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a rally in Bhopal on Monday and signs of a rift in the party’s state unit came to the fore ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, News18 reported.

Rumours of a rift in the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit began after it was noted that Digvijaya's cut-out was missing from the venue where Rahul addressed party workers even as cut-outs of all the other first and second rung leaders of the Madhya Pradesh Congress were displayed, according to the report.

Rahul, who held a 15-kilometre road show in Madhya Pradesh, was accompanied by senior party leaders, including state Congress president Kamal Nath and state party campaign panel chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia. Rahul held a four-hour-long roadshow after performing puja and taking blessings from 11 priests. The roadshow was the virtual launch of the Congress campaign for the Assembly polls slated later this year, in which his party has the tough task of dislodging the BJP which has been ruling the state for the last 15 years.

With inputs from PTI