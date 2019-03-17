'Who will save country if everyone becomes chowkidar?': Opposition hits out at PM over #MainBhiChowkidar campaign

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' poll campaign, several Opposition leaders took jibes at the prime minister.

Addressing the media in Bhopal, Congress general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "During Prime Minister Modi's rule, a new environment of corruption has been created in the country. The government is not answering the question lingering around the Rafale deal. He (Modi) is not answering why the cost of a jet was increased or why the number of jets was reduced."

"There is a long list of misdeeds and lies of Narendra Modi — corruption, destroying the Make in India scheme, giving away the country's treasury to a businessman. If there will be chowkidars like him, who will save the country?" he asked.

He further accused the prime minister of taking control of ministries. "Modiji always says that Congress has not done this and that in the last 70 years. I would say, yes, we have never taken control of any other ministries. The defence ministry has itself admitted that the Prime Minister's Office has taken control over the defence ministry and is taking all the decisions," he added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav opined that the voices of those who have been forced to take up the profession of a security guard (chowkidar) due to lack of jobs must be heard.

सोशल मीडिया पर ख़ुद को चौकीदार कहना आसान है। पर कोई उन युवाओं की आवाज़ भी सुने जो नौकरी न मिलने की वजह से चौकीदारी करते हैं “मैं भी चौकीदार’’ की मार्केटिंग उन किसानों का भी अनादर है जो रात भर जाग कर अपने खेत बचाने पर मजबूर हो गए देश को प्रचार मंत्री नहीं नया प्रधानमंत्री चाहिए — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 17, 2019

BSP supremo Mayawati also hit out at the prime minister on Twitter and wrote:

मोदी बोले-हर भारतीय कह रहा है मैं भी चैकीदार, आज अखबारों की चर्चित खबर है। राफेल रक्षा सौदे में संसद में व बाहर कांग्रेस के बोफोर्स की तरह ही फंसे पीएम श्री मोदी का यह पहला चुनावी कम्पेन साबित करता है कि बीजेपी कितनी ज्यादा भयभीत है जो विनाशकाले विपरीत बुद्धि की मिसाल है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 17, 2019

'Main Bhi Chowkidar' was launched by the BJP on Saturday in order to drive the narrative of the prime minister’s strong and decisive image, which multiple surveys have conveyed is the main factor in the upcoming elections.

A day after the campaign was launched, Modi and top BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, and JP Nadda, to name a few, added the prefix "chowkidar" to their Twitter handles.

With inputs from ANI

