'Who paid Jamia shooter?' asks Rahul Gandhi, day after youth opened fire at group of anti-CAA protesters injuring one student

Politics Press Trust of India Jan 31, 2020 18:26:11 IST

  • Rahul Gandhi questioned who 'paid' Jamia shooter, day after man opened fire at group of anti-CAA protesters

  • Asked by reporters to comment on the incident as he was entering Parliament, Gandhi said, 'Who paid the Jamia shooter?'

  • Tensions in Jamia area spiralled after man fired pistol at group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring student

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned who "paid" the Jamia shooter, a day after a man opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the area.

Who paid Jamia shooter? asks Rahul Gandhi, day after youth opened fire at group of anti-CAA protesters injuring one student

File image of Rahul Gandhi. PTI

Asked by reporters to comment on the incident as he was entering Parliament, Gandhi said, ""Who paid the Jamia shooter?"

On Thursday, Gandhi had tweeted a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, "I cannot teach you violence, as I do not believe in it. I can only teach you not to bow your heads before anyone, even at the cost of your life."

Tensions in the Jamia area spiralled on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2020 18:26:11 IST

