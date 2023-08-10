'When you bring no-trust motion in 2028, India will be among world's top 3 economies': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a point-by-point jibe at the Opposition-led Congress while he was replying to the no trust motion moved against the NDA government.

Slamming the Opposition for moving the no-trust vote against his government for the second time, PM Modi said, “2028 mein jab aap vishwas prastav le kar ayenge, tab desh already teesre biggest economy hoga (I know India will be the third-largest economy. The nation believes that when you’ll bring a no-confidence motion in 2028, India will be in top 3.”

PM Modi further said that Opposition should ask how he will make India's economy third largest in world; "if Congress thinks this will happen on its own then it has no vision."

"In 1991, the country was about to go bankrupt, but after 2014, India is among the top five economies Congress think it happened on its own but I want to tell them that it happened through hard work, reform, dedication, and immense planning," the Prime Minister said.

Slamming the Opposition, the Prime Minister said India has been among top five economies since 2014.