'When you bring no-trust motion in 2028, India will be among world's top 3 economies': PM Modi
PM Modi said Opposition should ask how he will make India's economy third largest in world; 'if Congress thinks this will happen on its own then it has no vision'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a point-by-point jibe at the Opposition-led Congress while he was replying to the no trust motion moved against the NDA government.
Slamming the Opposition for moving the no-trust vote against his government for the second time, PM Modi said, “2028 mein jab aap vishwas prastav le kar ayenge, tab desh already teesre biggest economy hoga (I know India will be the third-largest economy. The nation believes that when you’ll bring a no-confidence motion in 2028, India will be in top 3.”
VIDEO | “When the opposition will bring a no-confidence motion again in 2028, the country would have become third largest economy in the world,” says PM Modi replying to no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha.#NoConfidenceMotion
PM Modi further said that Opposition should ask how he will make India's economy third largest in world; "if Congress thinks this will happen on its own then it has no vision."
"In 1991, the country was about to go bankrupt, but after 2014, India is among the top five economies Congress think it happened on its own but I want to tell them that it happened through hard work, reform, dedication, and immense planning," the Prime Minister said.
Slamming the Opposition, the Prime Minister said India has been among top five economies since 2014.
"Under Congress rule, Indian economy used to be languishing at tenth or 11th spot. After 2014, it is among top 5 economies," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister further said that "the Opposition enjoys promoting news that falsely show India in a bad light."
PM Modi's tip for stock investors
During his speech, PM Modi gave tip to those interested in stock market. He asked them to invest in government companies and said , "your money will grow".
The Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
This is the second time Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.
