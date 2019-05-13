When India voted in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha election 2019: An hour-by-hour look at when states went to the polls

Elections were held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four in Jharkhand and seven seats in Delhi where votes were cast by a number of public figures, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

With the polling on Sunday, votes have already been cast in nearly 89 percent of the 543 constituencies, while the last phase of voting will take place on 19 May for the remaining 59 seats.

The Election Commission (EC) said 63.48 percent turnout was recorded across the states and Delhi, with West Bengal recording over 80 percent polling and Delhi registering just 60 per cent. In 2014, it was 63.37 percent, it said.

The EC said the polling percentage was recorded at 9 pm.The figure is provisional and the figure may rise as voting was going on in some places, it said.

Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Maneka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sheila Dikshit as also celebrity contestants Gautam Gambhir, Vijender Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Ravi Kishan and Hans Raj Hans were among several prominent faces in the fray.

