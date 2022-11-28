'What Chinese army couldn't do, done by demonetisation, flawed GST': Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Modi

Indore: On Sunday, the sixth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Indore, the cleanest city in the nation. The city where BJP has a stronghold, has seen Congress lose both mayoral polls since 1995 and Lok Sabha elections since 1984.

Speaking at the Rajwada palace, Gandhi attacked the BJP-led central government by saying, “What the Chinese army couldn’t do to India has been done by demonetisation and a flawed GST.”

According to a report by NDTV, the Wayanad MP reiterated his claim that the twin policies were ‘disastrous’, and hampered the flow of cash to small and medium-sized traders and farmers, who he claims are the main sources of employment in the nation.

He said that the decision resulted in the end of jobs in the nation, adding that until the micro, small, medium enterprises, and farmers are not revived, Indian youth won’t get jobs. He said, “Look a what is happening now, those who have engineering and other professional degrees are driving cabs or delivering food on order.”

Further taking a dig at the saffron party’s funding, Gandhi said that money from the poor’s pockets is rapidly changing hands and reaching the BJP, which is putting it into the pockets of “greedy MLAs to pull down elected governments in states.”

He also claimed that the media is ignoring their pressing public issues, and instead are reporting on celebrities. He stated that journalists are doing it under pressure, and he does not hold any grudges against them. “Take a TV remote and start shuffling through channels, what you’ll see are Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn only. You’ll never get to see the worried faces and blistered hands of our farmers,” he said.

Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori’s son Satlaj Indori also joined the yatra. He said that he offered Rahul Gandhi two books dedicated to his late father, including the latter’s autobiography.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress, will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before reaching Rajasthan on 4 December, according to the schedule announced by the party. The yatra has so far covered Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, and Indore districts in last six days.

