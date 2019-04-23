West states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Amit Shah, Narendra Modi to vote in Ahmedabad polling booth soon

West states Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: BJP president Amit Shah has arrived at the Nishan school booth in Ranip area in Ahmedabad under the Gandhinagar constituency and is expected to cast his vote shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote in the same constituency soon.
The main contests in Maharashtra's second and arguably the most crucial phase of the Lok Sabha election will be between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance and the Opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine.
Besides these, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Dalit-Muslim front comprising Prakash Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) and the Owaisi brothers' All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will also put up a fight in the election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Gujarat and will cast his vote in Ahmedabad for the Lok Sabha election shortly. All the constituencies in Gujarat will vote on Tuesday and BJP president Amit Shah is in the fray from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
BJP president Amit Shah, who is in the fray from the Gandhinagar seat, tweeted an appeal to the voters in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election to turn out in large numbers. He also urged voters to vote for India's "security, pride, and respect" by voting for a "strong and decisive" government.
In the western India, polling for the third phase of the general election will be held in Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.
In Gujarat, over four crore voters will decide the fate of 371 candidates in fray for 26 Lok Sabha constituencies and 45 candidates for bypolls in four Assembly seats. Besides Gandhinagar, polling will be held in Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari and Valsad.
BJP chief Amit Shah, who replaced LK Advani as the party nominee from Gandhinagar, and 370 other candidates are in the fray in the 26 Lok Sabha seats all of which were won by the saffron party in the last election. Union minister of state for tribal affairs Jaswantsinh Bhabhor is the BJP nominee from Dahod seat.
Altogether 249 candidates are in the fray in 14 constituencies in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.
State BJP president Raosaheb Danve (Jalna) and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule (Baramati) are among the prominent candidates in fray.
Polling will be held in Jalgaon, Raver (north Maharashtra), Jalna, Aurangabad (Marathwada), Raigad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (Konkan), Pune, Baramati, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Hathkanangale (western Maharashtra) and Ahmednagar seats.
A keenly-watched contest will be in Ahmednagar where Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of the Congress is the BJP nominee. Sujay Vikhe Patil joined the BJP in the run-up to the polls, after the NCP refused to vacate the Ahmednagar seat for the Congress. He is now pitted against NCP's Sangram Jagtap.
MP Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Paksha, an ally of the Congress-NCP, is seeking a re-electionfrom Hatkanangale.
Polling on two Lok Sabha constituencies and bypolls in three Assembly seats will be held in the third phase in Goa. Twelve candidates are in the fray for the two Lok Sabha constituencies, North Goa and South Goa.
Besides these states, polling will also be held in one seat each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on 11 April. The first phase witnessed 69.45 percent voter turnout across the country, while election for the second phase was held on 18 April and witnessed 69.43 percent voter turnout. The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on 23 May.
Ratansinh Rathore, one of the two winning independent candidates of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, helped BJP to the century-mark in the 2017 state elections by giving his support, and is now a BJP candidate for Panchmahal constituency.
He will face-off with the Congress' VK Khant, who is an OBC leader, party loyalist and has been a part of the party since 35 years. He has also served as Morva-Hadaf taluka president for over 20 years. A tough fight is on the cards in this constituency.
Input by Vraj Rupachandani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Hiraba Modi and sought her blessings before heading to the polling station in Ahmedabad. Modi will be voting soon from Nishant School in Ranip of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency where BJP president Amit Shah is the party's candidate.
Input by Binita Parekh
RSS cadre hold shakha in Naranpura
Some RSS cadre held a shakha on the third phase of the Lok Sabha election day on Tuesday near the Prerna school booth in the Naranpura area which is the erstwhile Assembly segment of BJP president Amit Shah in Ahmedabad.
Input by Rajnish Mishra
Amit Shah heads to polling booth in Ahmedabad
BJP president Amit Shah has set out for the polling booth in Ahmedabad, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also on the way to cast his vote in the city. Shah is in the fray from the Gandhinagar constituency, which will be voting on Tuesday.
Crucial face-off between Congress-NCP and BJP-Shiv Sena alliances today
Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley are star voters in Gujarat today
In the 51,851 polling stations across Gujarat, the star voters include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, BJP leader LK Advani, Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala.
Input by Amit Cowper
Narendra Modi to cast vote shortly
Voting begins in Patidar-dominated Ghatlodia under Gandhinagar LS seat in Ahmedabad
As polls opened across Gujarat at 7 am, voting began at the Tripada International School booth in the Patidar-dominated Ghatlodia of Ahmedabad which falls under the Gandhinagar constituency from where BJP president Amit Shah is a candidate.
Input by Rajnish Mishra
Amit Shah appeals to people to vote for 'strong, decisive' govt
Voting begins in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli
Visuals of preparation of polling booths in Vadodara
Preparations for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election are underway in Gujarat as the state will see polling in all constituencies on Tuesday. Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am
Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli will vote today
The two Union Territories voting on Tuesday are Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, which have one seat each.
Goa to vote in third phase of Lok Sabha polls today
Goa, which recently saw the demise of its chief minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, will vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election being held on Tuesday. The state's two constituencies — North Goa and South Goa — will vote today.
All seats in Gujarat will go to polls today
In Gujarat, the BJP's bastion, all the 26 constituencies will be voting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election.
The constituencies that will vote on Tuesday are: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad.
14 constituencies to vote for Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra
On Tuesday, the country will vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election and Maharashtra will vote in the second phase of the General Elections.
The constituencies that will vote in Maharashtra on Tuesday are: Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle.
Voting begins in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli
