West States Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance sweep all seats in Mumbai, win 22 seats in Maharashtra

West States Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates | The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has won all the six constituencies in Mumbai. BJP candidates Gopal Shetty, Poonam Mahajan, and Manoj Kotak have won the Mumbai North, Mumbai North-Central and Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

Shiv Sena candidates Arvind Sawant, Gajanan Kirtikar and Rahul Ramesh Shewal have won the Mumbai South, Mumbai North-West, and Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha seats respectively.

The BJP registered a clean sweep in most seats of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat on Thursday as early trends converted into wins for key players like BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 22 out of the 26 seats whose results were declared late on Thursday night, while the NCP — part of an alliance with the Congress — won three seats of the 48-strong Assembly.

The BJP has so far won Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Raver, Akola, Dindori (ST), Bhiwandi, Ahmednagar and Beed. The Shiv Sena has so far bagged Buldana, Parbhani, Palghar, Maval, Shirdi (SC), Osmanabad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Kolhapur. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has won Raigad, Baramati and Shirur, while independent candidate Navnit Ravi Rana won the Amravati Lok Sabha seat for the first time.

In Goa, however, the two parties saw equal leads in the two seats early on, and Congress wrested the South Goa Lok Sabha seat from the BJP, while the saffron party was leading in the North Goa constituency.

The BJP-led NDA won 23 of total 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and was leading on two, giving a major jolt to the Congress which came to power in 2018. The ruling Congress was hoping for a better performance in the state but could not win even a single seat in the Modi wave despite getting a vote share of 34.2 percent.

The BJP had contested on 24 seats and its ally Rastriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) head by Hanuman Beniwal on one seat. Twenty-one of the BJP candidates and one RLP candidate have won and the BJP is leading on Jaipur and Jaipur rural constituencies.

In the BJP's bastion of Gujarat, the BJP is likely to retain all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, repeating its 2014 performance in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Modi did not contest election from the state this time, BJP chief Amit Shah won by a huge margin from Gandhingar in his maiden Lok Sabha foray. The BJP has won 10 seats so far, and it is leading by over 1.25 lakh votes in all the other 16 seats.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Independent candidate Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai defeated incumbent MP Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai of the BJP by 9001 votes. However, in the Union Territory constituency of Daman and Diu, Lalubhai Babubhai retained his seat by defeating Ketan Dahyabhai Patel of the Congress by a margin of 9,942 votes.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to the voters for electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term.

"I would like to thank the people of this country that they have shown immense faith in the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji," Fadnavis told ANI.

In the clash of the former Olympians, Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore took the perfect aim to victory by defeating discus thrower Krishna Punia in the Jaipur Rural seat.The 2010 CWG gold medallist had won the Sadulpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan by defeating sitting BSP MLA Manoj Nyangali but failed to repeat the feat against the Union minister.

Shiv Sena leader and Union minister Anant Geete failed to retain his Raigad seat and conceded it to Tatkare Sunil Dattatray of the NCP. Dattatray registered his victory by a margin of 31,438 votes. In 2014, Geete had narrowly won the seat by a margin of 2,110 votes.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan, in his reaction to the results, said, "We open-heartedly welcome the verdict of the people. I accept complete responsibility for the Congress' losses in Maharashtra.

BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary who won the election from Barmer parliamentary seat by 3,24,808 votes, has demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation on moral grounds. Choudhary defeated Congress' Manvendra Singh, son of veteran leader and former Union minister Jaswant Singh.

Almost all BJP candidates in Gujarat are set to win over their Congress rivals with a thumping margin. As many as four BJP candidates are currently leading with a margin of over three lakh votes, whereas seven others are ahead of the opponents by more than two lakh votes each.

After BJP's thumping show, Nitin Gadkari promises to solve Maharashtra's water woes with 134 new irrigation projects across state Union Minister for Shipping and Water Resources and River Development Nitin Gadkari on Thursday congratulated the people and BJP party workers for the party's resounding win in the general election and vowed to solve the water scarcity issue in Maharashtra.

Gadkari announced the 'Jal Shakti' project for the same which, he said, would connect the water basins of Godavri and Kaveri rivers and would also lead to opening of 108 water irrigation projects in the state worth Rs 40,000 crore. Gadkari said he would ensure that the party builds a strong water network like it created a huge road network across the country in last five years and the focus for it would be the drought and farmer suicide affected regions.

In addition to this, 26 new projects would be started under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana as well, as directed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting with Union council of ministers, Gadkari said.

BJP president Amit Shah surpasses party stalwart LK Advani's lead from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and is now leading by a margin of 4,86,894 votes.

Party workers were in a festive mood after BJP candidate Arjun Lal Meena defeated Congress candidate Raghuveer Singh Meena with a difference of 3 lakh votes.

The BJP has won in three seats in Rajasthan, namely Ajmer, Shriganganagar, and Barmer. In Ajmer, BJP’s Bhagirath Chaudhary has won by a margin of 2.40 lakh votes, while in Shriganganagar, BJP’s Nihalchand Meghwal won.

From Barmer, BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary has won against Congress’ Manavendra Singh.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the BJP has secured a lead of 45.16 percent. However, the ECI website also showed that the 'Others' category had received 47 percent of the votes.

The first update on a win is coming in from Rajasthan's Bhilwara, where BJP's candidate Subhash Chandra Baheria has won by a margin of 4,40,000 votes against Congress’ Rampal Sharma. This is the third time that Baheria has won from this seat.

After five rounds of counting for the Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan, the BJP is leading in: Rajsamand — BJP’s Diya Kumari is leading by a margin of 2,33,673 votes; Alwar — BJP’s Balaknath is leading by a margin of 2,10,563 votes; Barmer — BJP’s Kailash Chaudhary is leading by a margin of 1,84,229 votes; Nagore — BJP’s Hanuman Beniwal Makrana is leading by a margin of 13,315 votes.

BJP workers and leaders are celebrating at the Kamalam BJP office in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The saffron party's candidate, BJP president Amit Shah is currently leading in the constituency with a wide margin.

After the fourth round of vote counting, the Independent candidate Harshwardhan Jadhav has secured a lead with 49,812 votes and is leading with a margin of 700 votes. In second place is Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Khaire with a lead of 38,473 votes.

Congress' Subhash Zambad has secured a lead with 10,551 votes whereas the AIMIM has a lead of 49,115 votes.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is trailing behind BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with a margin of 36,569 votes in the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat.

In Goa, at 10.30 am the BJP and Congress are maintaining a lead in one each of the two parliamentary seats in the state.

BJP president Amit Shah is leading by 1.80 lakh votes in Gujarat's Gandhinagar after the fifth round of counting in the Lok Sabha election.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party is leading with 36,152 votes in Aurangabad in the second round of voting. Chandrakant Khaire of the Shiv Sena is showing a lead with 23,565 votes, while the Congress' Subhash Zambad is leading with 6,404 votes.

An Independent candidate, Harshwardhan Jadhav has secured a lead with 27,915 votes.

The BJP is leading in all of Gujarat's 26 constituencies, CNN-News18 reported. BJP president Amit Shah is leading in the Gandhinagar seat with 3.5 lakh votes.

The BJP and its allies have secured a lead as per early trends in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. In Maharashtra, the NDA is leading in at least 40 seats while in Rajasthan, the BJP is leading in 22 out of 25 seats that are showing early trends.

The saffron party also seems set to repeat its 2014 performance in their stronghold of Gujarat, with a lead in all 26 seats.

Shrirang Barne of the Shiv Sena is leading in Maharashtra's Mawal, while NCP’s Supriya Sule is leading by just 400 votes in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan, both former chief ministers are now trailing at Solapur and Nanded respectively. Trends show BJP leading in 20 seats, while Shiv Sena leads in 11. NCP is leading in nine seats in the state while Congress leads in seven.

The BJP leading in 20 seats, while its alliance partner Shiv Sena is leading in 11. NCP is leading in 10 seats in the state while Congress leads in six.

The counting has been delayed in Gandhinagar constituency after three EVMs face technical difficulties. Amit Shah is leading in the seat with 30,000 votes from Gandhinagar seat.

In Rajkot's Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP candidate Mohan Kundariya ahead with 15,000 votes, while Congress Soma Patel leads in Surendranagar. BJP is leading in 20 out of the 26 seats in the state.

BJP president Amit Shah is leading from Gandhinagar seat. After replacing LK Advani from this seat, Shah will look to continue BJP’s dominance in the state after the party’s mediocre show at the Assembly elections in 2017.

BJP is also leading at four other seats in the state — Kirit Solanki (Ahmedabad West), CR Patil (Navsari), Deepsinh Rathod (Sabarkatha), Darshana Jardosh (Surat) and Mansukh Vasava (Bharuch). This is from the postal ballot counting.

Counting of votes began Thursday for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra where trends are likely to start coming in by afternoon while the final results are expected in the evening.

Gujarat, which submitted all the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state to the BJP in 2014, is likely to see a direct fight between the ruling party and the Congress as counting is set to begin on Thursday. However, the saffron party is likely to lose its hold over some seats in its stronghold.

Predictions have shown that the BJP will be winning 22 out of the 26 seats in the state, while Congress is likely to win the remaining four seats.

The NCP, which has been a key player in every election in Maharashtra so far, is facing an uphill battle in the Lok Sabha election this year. With a steadily decreasing vote share in every election, the NCP won only four seats (five, after a bypoll) in 2014.

The 2019 election will be the deciding factor for the relevance of the political stalwart in Maharashtra. For the 2019 election, the party has allied with the Congress, and is contesting 22 seats. The NCP's objective is to win between 12 to 14 seats.

A three-layer security has been arranged in and around all the counting centres in Rajasthan on Thursday as votes are to be counted for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said on Wednesday.

The counting will start from 8 am for the 25 parliamentary seats in the state. Postal ballots and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPBs) will be counted first and then from 8.30 am onwards, counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will start.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Election 2019 begins from 8 am today (Thursday, 23 May), including in the western states of India — Rajasthan, Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Counting of votes will also take place in Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The counting of votes polled in 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan will take place amid tight security. Chief Electoral officer Anand Kumar said the counting of postal ballots, electronically transmitted postal ballots and the votes polled through electronic voting machines (EVMs) will begin at all the 25 centres in the state.

He said a triple-layered security arrangement has been made to thwart any kind of disruption. The official said the latest trends of round-wise counting of all 25 parliamentary seats will be made available on the official website and displayed through LEDs at prominent locations.

Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan was held on 6 May. Thirteen seats in the state had gone to the polls on 29 April. In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP had swept the state by bagging all the 25 seats.

Election authorities said that declaration of results of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat may get delayed by around 3 to 4 hours due to counting of voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips.

VVPAT slips of five randomly selected EVMs will be counted in every Assembly segment after EVM votes are counted, said the state's Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna. Each of the 26 Lok Sabha seats has six to seven assembly segments.

If the slips and EVM data do not match, count of VVPAT slips will be taken into consideration, said Krishna.

"Due to this exercise, declaration of final results may get delayed by around 3 to 4 hours...trends will be out by afternoon. Only formal declaration would get delayed. Final results may come late in the evening," Krishna told PTI.

In Mumbai, police will maintain strict security around three counting centres with the help of central forces, officials said.

Counting of votes for six parliamentary constituencies in the city will be held at NESCO Complex in Goregaon, Udayanchal School in Vikhroli and New Sewree Warehouse in Sewree East. Strict security arrangements have been put in place in other parts of Maharashtra too for the counting day, a senior state police official said.

As many as 1,500 police officers and personnel will guard the three counting centers in Mumbai alongwith the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Riot Control Police, said a city police spokesperson. There would be adequate police deployment all over the city to maintain law and order, he said.

Keeping in mind that workers of political parties may break into celebrations on roads during the counting and afterward, Traffic Police have made additional arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said. People should not believe or spread rumors, the spokesperson said.

The final verdict on Lok Sabha polls in Goa is expected to come late night on Thursday as manual counting of VVPAT slips from five booths of each Assembly segment has to be taken up to match figures, a senior poll official said.

Counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha constituencies and four Assembly segments would be taken up at two centres in Panaji and Margao. Votes for North Goa district would be counted in Panaji and for South Goa district in Margao. Assembly constituencies of Panaji, Mandrem and Mapusa fall under North Goa district and Shiroda in South Goa district.

