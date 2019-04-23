West states Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LIVE updates: In Maharashtra's Baramati, Supriya Sule fights to retain power in Sharad Pawar's stronghold

West states Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: In Baramati, the seat represented by Sharad Pawar for seven terms and Ajit Pawar for one term, NCP's Supriya Sule (Sharad Pawar's daughter) is making her third attempt amidst a loud chorus by the BJP that the "Pawars would be politically erased" from the region.
BJP president Amit Shah has asked his workers to "hit the roots" of the Pawar clan even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on them.
The BJP has pitted Kanchan Kul against Sule, making it only one of the two seats in the state other than Mumbai North-Central which will have a direct woman-to-woman contest. The constituency has 18,13,543 voters, including 9,60,387 males and 8,53,156 females.
Veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, who had represented the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for six terms, casts his vote at Hindi School booth in Shahpur area which falls under Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. He was accompanied by daughter Pratibha.
Gujarat has been a stronghold of the BJP, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, and party stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani having represented various seats from the states in their respective political tenures.
However, even though the party is seemingly confident about another sweep like in 2014 when the BJP won all 26 seats in the state, this time the fight is close in at least a dozen seats with the Congress' confidence increasing after its performance in the 2017 Assembly election. The party was able to score 77 seats in the state Assembly, up from its earlier count of 61.
"Though the Modi factor still works in Gujarat where the majority roots for his stand on nationalism and action against corruption and terrorism, there is a vote bank disgruntled over farm distress, water scarcity for irrigation, and jobs even as Patel discontent fanned by the Patidar agitation stands doused after the Centre's 10 percent EWS quota," a report by The Times of India said.
An MCC violation was reported in the Gajera school booth under the Surat Lok Sabha constituency, when polling officials displayed a BJP banner at the registration desk at the booth.
According to the Moral Code of Conduct, on polling day, all party candidates are to cooperate with the poll-duty officials at the voting booths and are prohibited from displaying their election symbols near and around the poll booths.
A few villages under the Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat have boycotted the election. Locals from villages like Jafrabad allege that there is a "lack of political will" to address basic issues of the village.
The Congress and BJP are facing off in Gujarat, where the Congress' confidence was bolstered after a significant win in the 2017 Assembly polls. Congress candidate from Amreli constituency, Paresh Dhanani cast his vote early in the day and urged voters to exercise their right "to save the Constitution, and save the country".
Gujarat minister Jayesh Radadiya also voted in Jamkandorana under the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency. In the Porbandar constituency, the contest is between Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk of the BJP and Lalit Vasoya of the Congress.
Kutch MLA Vasanbhai Ahir cast his vote early on Tuesday, even as he is still involved in a controversy. In Kutch, the fight for the seat is between Vinod Lakhamashi Chavda of the BJP and Congress’ Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari.
Gujarat minister Vibhawariben Dave raised slogans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she cast her vote in Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency. She said, "Modi hai toh mumkin hai" inside the polling booth in the Fulwari chowk area.
Madhya Pradesh governor and former Gujarat chief minister, Anandiben Patel cast her vote at the Shilaj primary school from Thaltej in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Congress candidate Bharatsinh Solanki cast his vote at Dedarda village of Borsad Taluka in Anand constituency.
Congress leader Ahmed Patel cast his vote at Piraman booth in Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency.
At least 18 villages in Maharashtra's Kolhapur have boycotted the Lok Sabha election as the state votes in the third phase on Tuesday. Zero voting has been reported in Kolhapur's Vetawade Tal Panhala. The boycott has been called in protest of the incomplete Dhamani Dam project in the district.
Technical problems with the Electronic Voting Machines were reported in two booths in the North Goa constituency, as the seats went to the polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday. In Talegoan, the EVM stopped working because there was no paper inserted in the machine, and was soon replaced by another.
BJP’s sitting MP Pad Yasso Naik has been fielded against Congress’ Girish Chodankar in the North Goa constituency.
EVM glitches were reported in several booths under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, due to which voting was delayed by 25 minutes.
Recently appointed Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant cast his vote in North Goa parliamentary constituency in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public and media after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. He said that he was "fortunate" to be part of the "festival of democracy". "The Voter ID is the strongest weapon, it is more powerful than an IED," he said. He also thanked the media for 'urging' people to vote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he "fulfilled his responsibility" as a voter by casting his vote in Ahmedabad. He addressed the public after casting his vote and appealed voters to turn out in large numbers for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election.
"I welcome the first-time voters, this is the time of their generation, and to make their time successful, they need to vote," he said,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just cast his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election. The prime minister voted in Ahmedabad under the Gandhinagar constituency, from where BJP president Amit Shah is contesting the General Election.
BJP president Amit Shah has arrived at the Nishan school booth in Ranip area in Ahmedabad under the Gandhinagar constituency and is expected to cast his vote shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote in the same constituency soon.
The main contests in Maharashtra's second and arguably the most crucial phase of the Lok Sabha election will be between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance and the Opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine.
Besides these, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Dalit-Muslim front comprising Prakash Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) and the Owaisi brothers' All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will also put up a fight in the election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Gujarat and will cast his vote in Ahmedabad for the Lok Sabha election shortly. All the constituencies in Gujarat will vote on Tuesday and BJP president Amit Shah is in the fray from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
BJP president Amit Shah, who is in the fray from the Gandhinagar seat, tweeted an appeal to the voters in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election to turn out in large numbers. He also urged voters to vote for India's "security, pride, and respect" by voting for a "strong and decisive" government.
In the western India, polling for the third phase of the general election will be held in Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.
In Gujarat, over four crore voters will decide the fate of 371 candidates in fray for 26 Lok Sabha constituencies and 45 candidates for bypolls in four Assembly seats. Besides Gandhinagar, polling will be held in Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari and Valsad.
BJP chief Amit Shah, who replaced LK Advani as the party nominee from Gandhinagar, and 370 other candidates are in the fray in the 26 Lok Sabha seats all of which were won by the saffron party in the last election. Union minister of state for tribal affairs Jaswantsinh Bhabhor is the BJP nominee from Dahod seat.
Altogether 249 candidates are in the fray in 14 constituencies in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.
State BJP president Raosaheb Danve (Jalna) and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule (Baramati) are among the prominent candidates in fray.
Polling will be held in Jalgaon, Raver (north Maharashtra), Jalna, Aurangabad (Marathwada), Raigad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (Konkan), Pune, Baramati, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Hathkanangale (western Maharashtra) and Ahmednagar seats.
A keenly-watched contest will be in Ahmednagar where Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of the Congress is the BJP nominee. Sujay Vikhe Patil joined the BJP in the run-up to the polls, after the NCP refused to vacate the Ahmednagar seat for the Congress. He is now pitted against NCP's Sangram Jagtap.
MP Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Paksha, an ally of the Congress-NCP, is seeking a re-electionfrom Hatkanangale.
Polling on two Lok Sabha constituencies and bypolls in three Assembly seats will be held in the third phase in Goa. Twelve candidates are in the fray for the two Lok Sabha constituencies, North Goa and South Goa.
Besides these states, polling will also be held in one seat each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on 11 April. The first phase witnessed 69.45 percent voter turnout across the country, while election for the second phase was held on 18 April and witnessed 69.43 percent voter turnout. The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on 23 May.
Congress candidate in Ahmedabad West clicks photo inside polling booth
Congress candidate in the Ahmedabad West constituency, Raju Parmar, clicked a photo of while casting his vote inside the polling booth. A photo has gone viral, as there is a strict ban on the use of a mobile phone inside the polling booth.
Amit Shah visits various polling booths in Gandhinagar
BJP president and candidate from Gandhinagar, Amit Shah visited different polling booths in the Lok Sabha constituency after casting his vote early on Tuesday.
Maharastra: 32.07 percent
Goa: 46.36 percent
Gujarat: 39.27 percent
Daman and Diu: 42.99 percent
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 37.2 percent
Here is the trajectory of the voter turnout in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election till 2 pm:
Snapshot: Kolhapur
An NCP stronghold since 1980, its sitting MP Dhananjay Mahadik defeated Shiv Sena contender Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandalik, son of former Congress-NCP strongman Sadashivrao D Mandlik, in 2014.
Now Dhananjay Mahadik and Sanjay Mandlik are again pitted against each other in this erstwhile royal seat of the Chhatrapati of Kolhapur. The constituency has 17,58,300 voters.
Snapshot: Ahmednagar
The stronghold of the Vikhe-Patil clan where the Congress has held sway virtually uninterrupted since 1952. The constituency hogged limelight last month when Sujay Vikhe Patil, a medico and son of Congressman and Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, suddenly quit the Congress and joined the BJP.
His grouse was that the NCP did not give up the Ahmednagar seat which has been the bastion of one of the oldest political clans in the state. The BJP promptly rewarded Sujay Vikhe-Patil with a ticket and now he is pitted against NCP's Sangram Jagtap. Upset over the subsequent developments, even Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil could create a major upset for the Congress-NCP alliance.
The constituency has 16,99,408 voters, including 8,98,819 men and 8,00,589 women.
While Tatkare boasts of having the support of the Congress and the 'Mahagathbandhan', Geete got a pre-poll booster when Antulay's son Naved Antulay joined the party last month. The constituency has 15,32,781 voters, including 7,52,491 males and 7,80,290 females.
Snapshot: Why Aurangabad is important
An important seat with a Muslim-dominated population, Aurangabad is currently held by four-time Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire. In his fifth attempt this time, Khaire will face rough weather from Shiv Sena rebel MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav (son-in-law of state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve-Patil), Congress strongman MLC Subhash Zambad and the VBA-AIMIM's Imtiyaz Jaleel.
Khaire's campaign slogan is "Baan pahije ki Khan pahije" (You want bow-and-arrow, Sena's poll symbol, or a Khan, meaning a Muslim). The constituency has a total of 15,89,393 voters, including 8,46,023 men and 7,43,370 women.
Arun Jaitley votes in Ahmedabad
Union finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Today's polls to decide political fate of Sharad Pawar clan, Mohite-Patils
The third phase of polls on Tuesday will decide the political fate of some of the biggest political clans in Maharashtra such as NCP leader Sharad Pawar's family, the Mohite-Patils and the late Vasantrao 'Dada' Patil's family, which are fighting to retain their stronghold as the ruling BJP attempts to overrule their supremacy.
LK Advani casts vote in Ahmedabad
Veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, who had represented the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for six terms, casts his vote at Hindi School booth in Shahpur area which falls under Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. He was accompanied by daughter Pratibha.
Input by Rajnish Mishra
Kutch village boycotts polls
Joining the list of regions in which villages have boycotted the Lok Sabha election, residents of the Rapar Nada village of the Kutch Lok Sabha constituency have boycotted the polls to protest against the water problem in the area.
Input by Binita Parekh
Kolhapur booth being operated by women-only staff
The Sakhi Voting Booth in Kolhapur is being operated by only by women. The booth was decorated with balloons and rangoli. Creche services (पालनाघर) were also made available for infants. The first 100 voters were greeted with flowers in the morning.
The booth is being managed by Manik Khot, who is the polling centre in-charge, Varsha Pawar who is a polling officer, Niyoti Shinde (polling officer), and Pushpa Hinge (polling officer). VB Sangave, a police constable from the Shahupuri police station is also present.
Input by Abhijeet Gurjar
Sharad Pawar's grandson votes in Baramati
Sharad Pawar's grandson, Rohit Pawar voted at the Pimpali booth in the Baramati constituency on Tuesday.
Input by Sunil Dhumal
Congress' confident after 2017 Assembly performance while BJP fights to retain power
Gujarat has been a stronghold of the BJP, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, and party stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani having represented various seats from the states in their respective political tenures.
However, even though the party is seemingly confident about another sweep like in 2014 when the BJP won all 26 seats in the state, this time the fight is close in at least a dozen seats with the Congress' confidence increasing after its performance in the 2017 Assembly election. The party was able to score 77 seats in the state Assembly, up from its earlier count of 61.
"Though the Modi factor still works in Gujarat where the majority roots for his stand on nationalism and action against corruption and terrorism, there is a vote bank disgruntled over farm distress, water scarcity for irrigation, and jobs even as Patel discontent fanned by the Patidar agitation stands doused after the Centre's 10 percent EWS quota," a report by The Times of India said.
Maharastra: 18.21 percent
Goa: 28.91 percent
Gujarat: 25.50 percent
Daman and Diu: 23.93 percent
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 21.62 percent
Gautam Adani votes in Ahmedabad
Industrialist Gautam Adani, whom Congress president Rahul Gandhi targets for his "proximity" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cast his vote at a booth in the Bopal area in Ahmedabad under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Input by Rajnish Mishra
Mohan Joshi, Girish Bapat cast votes in Pune
The Congress candidate Mohan Joshi for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday cast his vote at the Salisbury park booth. Joshi is contesting for the seat with BJP candidate Girish Bapat, who cast his vote earlier in the day at the Kasaba booth of the constituency.
Input by Sunil Dhumal
MCC violation seen in Surat constituency
An MCC violation was reported in the Gajera school booth under the Surat Lok Sabha constituency, when polling officials displayed a BJP banner at the registration desk at the booth.
According to the Moral Code of Conduct, on polling day, all party candidates are to cooperate with the poll-duty officials at the voting booths and are prohibited from displaying their election symbols near and around the poll booths.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Specialised booths to enable differently-abled people to vote in Panchmahal constituency
The presiding officer at the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) booth at the Panchmahal constituency spoke about the facilities at the booth to enable differently-abled people to vote.
The officer said, "It's a good initiative by the EC as it shows the priority to the handicapped people. Also, PwD Mobile app, is specially meant for PwDs to request for voter facilitation, including pick up and drop off, wheelchair facilities and more".
Input by Vraj Rupachandani
Maharastra: 17.26 percent
Goa: 28.49 percent
Gujarat: 24.93 percent
Daman and Diu: 23.93 percent
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 21.62 percent
Villages under Amreli Lok Sabha constituency boycott polls
A few villages under the Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat have boycotted the election. Locals from villages like Jafrabad allege that there is a "lack of political will" to address basic issues of the village.
Input by Binita Parekh
Senior journalist's name left off list in Ahmedabad east constituency
At the Kanbha polling booth of the Ahmedabad east Lok Sabha constituency, the name of a senior journalist, Shaileshkumar Vyas was left off the voter's list. However, the Election Commission of India website showed that Vyas' name was on the list at the Odhav village school voter's list, which is reportedly 10 kilometres away from his residence.
Input by Shriji Maharaj
Hardik Patel expresses disappointment with low voter turnout
Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who joined the Congress last month expressed disappointment with low voter turnout in Gujarat in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday.
Hardik Patel casts vote in Viramgram
Hardik Patel, former Patidar quota leader who joined the Congress last month and is one of the star campaigners of the party, cast his vote in his hometown of Viramgam in Ahmedabad district which is under the Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency
Talking to the media, he expressed concern about low voter turnout. He said that a strong government could not be elected with a low voter turnout. He added saying that the low voting was due to lack of interest among people as real public issues were being ignored during the eelction campaign.
Input by Rajnish Mishra
Special voting booth made for lone voter in Gir forest
A special booth has been made in Banej, in the Gir forest which falls under the Una Lok Sabha constituency for a lone voter, Mahant Bharatdas Goswami. Around Rs 25,000 has been spent in securing this vote.
Input by Amit Cowper
Cheteshwar Pujara casts vote in Rajkot
Cheteshwar Pujara and his wife cast their votes in Gujarat's Rajkot constituency on Tuesday.
Input by Rajnish Mishra
18 Kolhapur villages boycott Lok Sabha election
At least 18 villages in Maharashtra's Kolhapur have boycotted the Lok Sabha election as the state votes in the third phase on Tuesday. Zero voting has been reported in Kolhapur's Vetawade Tal Panhala. The boycott has been called in protest of the incomplete Dhamani Dam project in the district.
Input by Abhijeet Gurjar
Maharastra: 7.97 percent
Goa: 12.83 percent
Gujarat: 10.48 percent
Daman and Diu: 9.93 percent
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 11.40 percent
First-time voter in Goa thought of whom he should vote for 'last night'
In Goa, Jivan Parera, first-time voter, said that he had thought of whom he should vote for yesterday, but decided that he will vote as his father says.
Input by Deepti Vashistha
Gujarat governor casts vote
Gujarat governor, Om Prakash Kohli cast his vote from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Candidates turn up early to cast votes in Goa
North Goa Congress candidate Girish Chodankar and BJP candidate Shripad Naik, South Goa Congress candidate Francis Sardinha, South Goa BJP candidate Narendra Sawaikar and South Goa Shiv Sena candidate Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik were also amongst the first voters at their respective booths.
Both the AAP contestants Pradeep Padgaonkar and Elvis Gomes too voted during the first two hours. Goa governor Mridula Sinha and her husband were amongs the early voters at the Dona Paula booth near Panaji.
Input by Rupesh Samant
Around 13 percent voting for the first two hours in both constituencies
Nearly 13 percent voting was reported during the initial two hours of polling for both the Lok Sabha and three State assembly constituencies in Goa.
As per Election Commission of India records, North Goa Parliamentary seat polled 13.14 percent votes while in South Goa 13.12 percent people turned out to the polling booths. The voting remained peaceful and no long queues were seen in most of the booths.
Input by Rupesh Samant
EVM glitches reported in North Goa constituency
Technical problems with the Electronic Voting Machines were reported in two booths in the North Goa constituency, as the seats went to the polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday. In Talegoan, the EVM stopped working because there was no paper inserted in the machine, and was soon replaced by another.
BJP’s sitting MP Pad Yasso Naik has been fielded against Congress’ Girish Chodankar in the North Goa constituency.
Inputs by Deepti Vashistha and Purvi Radia
Narendra Modi's mother casts vote
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother cast her vote in Ahmedabad soon after Modi himself voted on Tuesday.
Input by Amit Cowper
Party leaders who have voted so far:
With a voter turnout of 6.97 percent in Maharashtra until 10 am, several leaders — including sitting MPs and MLAs — of the BJP, NCP, and Congress parties have cast their vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election. BJP candidate for the Baramati constituency, Kanchan Kaul cast her vote with her husband MLA Rahul Kaul on Tuesday.
Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar also cast his vote in Katewadi in the Baramati constituency. Reportedly, it's a tough fight between Kaul and Pawar for the Baramati seat. Congress candidate for Aurangabad, Subhash Zambad also cast his vote with his family at the Saint Meera School.
In one of the crucial seats in Maharashtra, Aurangabad, the contest is between incumbent Chandrakant Khaire, who is a four-time MP from the communally-sensitive constituency, businessman Subhash Zambad, and AIMIM's Imtiyaz Jaleel. Also in the fray is former Shiv Sena MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav who is contesting as an independent.
The BJP candidate from Maharashtra's Jalna, Raosaheb Danve, cast his vote early on Tuesday. Danve is also the BJP state chief and sitting MP from this seat.
Inputs by J Mahesh and Sunil Dhumal
Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik casts vote
The sitting MP of the Nationalist Congress Party and contestant from Kolhapur constituency, Dhananjay Mahadik cast his vote in the Kolkapur constituency in Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Input by Abhijeet Gurjar
Voter suffers heart attack in Rajkot constituency
A person living in Ambedkarnagar of the Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency suffered a heart attack in ward number 15 school No 76. The person has been given medical attention.
Input by Masuma Bharmal Jariwala
Gujarat: 9.99 percent
Maharashtra: 6.97 percent
Goa: 11.70 percent
Daman and Diu: 9.93 percent
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 11.4 percent
EVM glitches reported in Aurangabad, voting delayed by 25 minutes
EVM glitches were reported in several booths under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, due to which voting was delayed by 25 minutes.
Input by J Mahesh
People line up to vote at 6.15 am to beat the heat
In the Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat, people, including senior citizens, began to line up at polling booths since 6.15 am. In Manjalpur booth No 6 and 12, long lines have formed after people turned up early to beat the heat.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Shankersinh Waghela casts vote in Gandhinagar
Nationalist Congress Party leader Shankersinh Waghela cast his vote in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Voters unhappy with 'environmental degradation', say will vote for leaders 'who don't sell land'
From the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency, Sister Melissa, a teacher in Auxilium High School said that "good leaders were needed to protect" the state. "I am not happy with the environmental degradation taking place in our country. We hope to get leaders who do not sell our land”.
Input by Purvi Radia
Amit Shah addresses public after casting vote
BJP president Amit Shah urged voters to turnout in large numbers after casting his vote in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. "Your one vote can make a huge difference. You must take part in voting to ensure development for India," he said.
AIMIM's Syed Imtiyaz Zaleel casts vote
The AIMIM candidate from Maharashtra's Aurangabad constituency and sitting MLA from the Assembly seat, Syed Imtiyaz Zaleel cast his vote with his family at the Godavari Public School.
Input by J Mahesh
Amit Shah casts vote
BJP president Amit Shah and his wife cast their votes in the Naranpura Sub-Zonal office in Ahmedabad for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday. Shah is the BJP's candidate from the Gandhinagar constituency.
Pramod Sawant cast vote
Recently appointed Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant cast his vote in North Goa parliamentary constituency in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday.
Aurangabad to see four-way contest
One of the crucial constituencies voting in the third phase in Maharashtra on Tuesday is Aurangabad, which has a total of 23 candidates in the fray. Chandrakant Khaire of the Shiv Sena is the sitting MP, who will contest with Subhash Zambad of the Congress. Imtiyaz Zaleel of the AIMIM is the sitting MLA and will also be a strong contender for the seat.
Harshwardhan Jadhav, an Independent candidate who is the sitting MLA from the Kannad is also in the fray for Aurangabad.
Input by J Mahesh
Vijay Rupani casts vote in Rajkot
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani cast his vote along with wife Anjali Rupani at a polling booth in the Rajya road area of Gujarat's Rajkot. They also visited a temple before casting their vote.
In Rajkot, Kagathara Lalitbhai of the Congress is facing off against Mohan Kalyanji Kundaria of the BJP. Lalitbhai is also the sitting MLA from Rajkot. In the picture, Rupani is greeted by Kagathara.
Input by Rajnish Mishra
Ruckus breaks out in Ahmedabad East polling booth
As the third phase of the Lok Sabha election entered the second hour at 9 am, ruckus broke outside the polling booth no 7, KK Shastri college in Ahmedabad's Khokhra. The polling booth is part of the Ahmedabad East. Polling has been halted by the officer.
Input by Amit Cowper
Narendra Modi says 'an honour' to exercise right vote
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he "fulfilled his responsibility" as a voter by casting his vote in Ahmedabad. He addressed the public after casting his vote and appealed voters to turn out in large numbers for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election.
"I welcome the first-time voters, this is the time of their generation, and to make their time successful, they need to vote," he said,
Amit Shah greets Narendra Modi ahead of casting vote in Ahmedabad
BJP president Amit Shah greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter arrived at the polling booth to cast his vote in Ahmedbad.
NCP's Supriya Sule casts vote in Baramati
The Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule, along with her family, cast her vote at a polling station in Maharashtra's Baramati. She is the sitting MP and NCP MP candidate from Baramati.
Ratansinh Rathore, one of the two winning independent candidates of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, helped BJP to the century-mark in the 2017 state elections by giving his support, and is now a BJP candidate for Panchmahal constituency.
He will face-off with the Congress' VK Khant, who is an OBC leader, party loyalist and has been a part of the party since 35 years. He has also served as Morva-Hadaf taluka president for over 20 years. A tough fight is on the cards in this constituency.
Input by Vraj Rupachandani
Narendra Modi to arrive at polling booth soon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Hiraba Modi and sought her blessings before heading to the polling station in Ahmedabad. Modi will be voting soon from Nishant School in Ranip of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency where BJP president Amit Shah is the party's candidate.
Input by Binita Parekh
RSS cadre hold shakha in Naranpura
Some RSS cadre held a shakha on the third phase of the Lok Sabha election day on Tuesday near the Prerna school booth in the Naranpura area which is the erstwhile Assembly segment of BJP president Amit Shah in Ahmedabad.
Input by Rajnish Mishra
Amit Shah heads to polling booth in Ahmedabad
BJP president Amit Shah has set out for the polling booth in Ahmedabad, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also on the way to cast his vote in the city. Shah is in the fray from the Gandhinagar constituency, which will be voting on Tuesday.
Crucial face-off between Congress-NCP and BJP-Shiv Sena alliances today
The main contests in Maharashtra's second and arguably the most crucial phase of the Lok Sabha election will be between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance and the Opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine.
Besides these, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Dalit-Muslim front comprising Prakash Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) and the Owaisi brothers' All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will also put up a fight in the election.
Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley are star voters in Gujarat today
In the 51,851 polling stations across Gujarat, the star voters include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, BJP leader LK Advani, Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala.
Input by Amit Cowper
Narendra Modi to cast vote shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Gujarat and will cast his vote in Ahmedabad for the Lok Sabha election shortly. All the constituencies in Gujarat will vote on Tuesday and BJP president Amit Shah is in the fray from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Voting begins in Patidar-dominated Ghatlodia under Gandhinagar LS seat in Ahmedabad
As polls opened across Gujarat at 7 am, voting began at the Tripada International School booth in the Patidar-dominated Ghatlodia of Ahmedabad which falls under the Gandhinagar constituency from where BJP president Amit Shah is a candidate.
Input by Rajnish Mishra
Amit Shah appeals to people to vote for 'strong, decisive' govt
BJP president Amit Shah, who is in the fray from the Gandhinagar seat, tweeted an appeal to the voters in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election to turn out in large numbers. He also urged voters to vote for India's "security, pride, and respect" by voting for a "strong and decisive" government.
Visuals of preparation of polling booths in Vadodara
Preparations for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election are underway in Gujarat as the state will see polling in all constituencies on Tuesday. Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am
Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli will vote today
The two Union Territories voting on Tuesday are Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, which have one seat each.
Goa to vote in third phase of Lok Sabha polls today
Goa, which recently saw the demise of its chief minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, will vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election being held on Tuesday. The state's two constituencies — North Goa and South Goa — will vote today.
All seats in Gujarat will go to polls today
In Gujarat, the BJP's bastion, all the 26 constituencies will be voting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election.
The constituencies that will vote on Tuesday are: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad.
14 constituencies to vote for Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra
On Tuesday, the country will vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election and Maharashtra will vote in the second phase of the General Elections.
The constituencies that will vote in Maharashtra on Tuesday are: Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle.
09:15 (IST)
Goa voting latest updates
Pramod Sawant cast vote
Recently appointed Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant cast his vote in North Goa parliamentary constituency in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday.