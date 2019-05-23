West States Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah leading in Gandhinagar; BJP also leading in Valsad, Bharuch, Surat in Gujarat

West States Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP president Amit Shah is leading from Gandhinagar seat. After replacing LK Advani from this seat, Shah will look to continue BJP’s dominance in the state after the party’s mediocre show at the Assembly elections in 2017.

BJP is also leading at four other seats in the state — Kirit Solanki (Ahmedabad West), CR Patil (Navsari), Deepsinh Rathod (Sabarkatha), Darshana Jardosh (Surat) and Mansukh Vasava (Bharuch). This is from the postal ballot counting.

Counting of votes began Thursday for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra where trends are likely to start coming in by afternoon while the final results are expected in the evening.

Gujarat, which submitted all the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state to the BJP in 2014, is likely to see a direct fight between the ruling party and the Congress as counting is set to begin on Thursday. However, the saffron party is likely to lose its hold over some seats in its stronghold.

Predictions have shown that the BJP will be winning 22 out of the 26 seats in the state, while Congress is likely to win the remaining four seats.

The NCP, which has been a key player in every election in Maharashtra so far, is facing an uphill battle in the Lok Sabha election this year. With a steadily decreasing vote share in every election, the NCP won only four seats (five, after a bypoll) in 2014.

The 2019 election will be the deciding factor for the relevance of the political stalwart in Maharashtra. For the 2019 election, the party has allied with the Congress, and is contesting 22 seats. The NCP's objective is to win between 12 to 14 seats.

A three-layer security has been arranged in and around all the counting centres in Rajasthan on Thursday as votes are to be counted for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said on Wednesday.

The counting will start from 8 am for the 25 parliamentary seats in the state. Postal ballots and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPBs) will be counted first and then from 8.30 am onwards, counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will start.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Election 2019 begins from 8 am today (Thursday, 23 May), including in the western states of India — Rajasthan, Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Counting of votes will also take place in Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The counting of votes polled in 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan will take place amid tight security. Chief Electoral officer Anand Kumar said the counting of postal ballots, electronically transmitted postal ballots and the votes polled through electronic voting machines (EVMs) will begin at all the 25 centres in the state.

He said a triple-layered security arrangement has been made to thwart any kind of disruption. The official said the latest trends of round-wise counting of all 25 parliamentary seats will be made available on the official website and displayed through LEDs at prominent locations.

Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan was held on 6 May. Thirteen seats in the state had gone to the polls on 29 April. In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP had swept the state by bagging all the 25 seats.

Election authorities said that declaration of results of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat may get delayed by around 3 to 4 hours due to counting of voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips.

VVPAT slips of five randomly selected EVMs will be counted in every Assembly segment after EVM votes are counted, said the state's Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna. Each of the 26 Lok Sabha seats has six to seven assembly segments.

If the slips and EVM data do not match, count of VVPAT slips will be taken into consideration, said Krishna.

"Due to this exercise, declaration of final results may get delayed by around 3 to 4 hours...trends will be out by afternoon. Only formal declaration would get delayed. Final results may come late in the evening," Krishna told PTI.

In Mumbai, police will maintain strict security around three counting centres with the help of central forces, officials said.

Counting of votes for six parliamentary constituencies in the city will be held at NESCO Complex in Goregaon, Udayanchal School in Vikhroli and New Sewree Warehouse in Sewree East. Strict security arrangements have been put in place in other parts of Maharashtra too for the counting day, a senior state police official said.

As many as 1,500 police officers and personnel will guard the three counting centers in Mumbai alongwith the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Riot Control Police, said a city police spokesperson. There would be adequate police deployment all over the city to maintain law and order, he said.

Keeping in mind that workers of political parties may break into celebrations on roads during the counting and afterward, Traffic Police have made additional arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said. People should not believe or spread rumors, the spokesperson said.

The final verdict on Lok Sabha polls in Goa is expected to come late night on Thursday as manual counting of VVPAT slips from five booths of each Assembly segment has to be taken up to match figures, a senior poll official said.

Counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha constituencies and four Assembly segments would be taken up at two centres in Panaji and Margao. Votes for North Goa district would be counted in Panaji and for South Goa district in Margao. Assembly constituencies of Panaji, Mandrem and Mapusa fall under North Goa district and Shiroda in South Goa district.

With inputs from agencies

