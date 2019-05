West Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Pravesh Verma of BJP Leads at 11:20

West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 20,39,410

Female electors: 9,30,524

Male electors: 11,08,886

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Madipur, Najafgarh, and Janakpuri Assembly seats were added from erstwhile Outer Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden Assembly segments were added from South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Madipur (SC), Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Mahabal Mishra won the seat in 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Parvesh Verma defeated AAP’s Jarnail Singh.

Demographics: It has two dominating communities, namely the Sikhs and Jats. The constituency also has a sizeable Poorvanchali population.

