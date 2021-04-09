West Bengal women speak about poll promises made for widows and female head of family​

Women voters from Kolkata express their opinion on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) manifesto promises made towards women.

Firstpost went around Kolkata to pose two choices to the women voters.

They were asked whether they felt BJP's Rs 3,000 monthly support for widows or TMC's promise to offer a basic monthly support of Rs 500 to Rs 1000 for female head of family felt like a better choice.

Most agreed that a system needs to be put in place, to let the funds trickle down to the women who actually need it.

The choices for the women are personal, but the conclusion is clear; give the needy funds, but after making sure they are not hiding their financial condition and hogging the money they don't actually need.

Video edited by Pavel Nalini Natarajan