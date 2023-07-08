West Bengal: Voting begins for Panchayat polls amid heightened security

Following a violence-filled nomination filing process, voting for Panchayat polls has begun in West Bengal amid heightened security.

#WATCH | Voting underway for 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections; visuals from a polling booth in Nandigram The counting of votes for the panchayat polls will take place on July 11. pic.twitter.com/v0otcYjGbB — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

As many as 5.67 crore voters are expected to exercise their right to franchise in the state today between 7 am to 5 pm. There are nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads and 63,229 gram panchayats seats.

The elections will be held in a single phase with over 2,00,000 candidates contesting the polls. The crucial polls will prove as a litmus test for various parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The state has witnessed widespread violence since the election date was announced last month and as a result, the death toll has mounted to 19.

Three key political parties — Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian Secular Front — are engaged in a fierce battle to take control of the local administration in West Bengal.

#WATCH | Voters standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Murshidabad to cast their vote for West Bengal Panchayat Elections The counting of votes for the panchayat polls will take place on July 11. pic.twitter.com/PTLGfqzLYI — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

Violence persisted in the state even before polling began with a house in Murshidabad vandalised leading to the death of a man just hours before voting. While a polling booth in the district of Cooch Behar was ransacked and set on fire.

Coming down heavily on the state administration over the prevailing state of affairs in Bengal ahead of the rural polls, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said it was ‘depressing’ that people across the state were living in fear.

“It is depressing that people in those (violence-hit) areas are in a state of fear. But now what is important is tomorrow’s election. I think the permanent solution, whether it is violence or corruption, is the black ink on the index finger. That is the symbol of the strength of a common man,” he said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates.