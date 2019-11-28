West Bengal, Uttarakhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: TMC takes lead by over 14,000 votes in Karimpur; BJP ahead in Kharagpur Sadar, Kaliaganj seats

West Bengal, Uttarakhand Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: After the third round of counting of votes, the ruling TMC was ahead in the Karimpur Assembly segment in West Bengal, according to Election Commission officials.

TMC's Bimalendu Singha Roy was leading over his nearest rival Jay Prakash Majumdar of the BJP by 14,000 votes in Karimpur Assembly seat.

The counting of votes for bypolls in three Assembly seats in West Bengal and one seat in Uttarakhand began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security, Election Commission officials said.

Voting in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats in West Bengal, while Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand was conducted on 25 November (Monday).

West Bengal

In West Bengal, two of the three Assembly seats — Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur — fell vacant as the sitting MLAs, TMC's Mahua Moitra and BJP's Dilip Ghosh were elected to the Lok Sabha in May 2019, General election.

A bypoll was necessitated in Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur district after the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy. The bypolls are seen as a litmus test for the Trinamool Congress and BJP ahead of the 2021 state Assembly elections.

Polling in the state was marred by some incidents of violence including one in which BJP’s state unit vice-president and Karimpur candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar was manhandled, kicked and pushed into a roadside ditch allegedly by TMC workers. However, the ruling party denied any involvement in the attack.

Majumdar did not suffer any major injury because he fell in thick bushes. The election commission has sought a report from the state election office.

Around 78 percent of more than seven lakh voters cast their votes in the Bengal bypolls where 18 candidates were in the fray.

Uttarakhand

Voting in Pithoragarh was necessitated after the demise of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant. The BJP, which has fielded his wife Chandra Pant from the seat, hopes to retain power from the sympathy factor over her main rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi.

In Pithoragarh, over 47 percent of the electorate cast their vote in the bypolls. A total of 145 polling booths were set up in the constituency for over 1.05 lakh voters.

VK Jogdande, district election officer and district magistrate of Pithoragarh said voting was conducted peacefully without any case of violence being reported.

With inputs from agencies

