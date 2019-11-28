West Bengal, Uttarakhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: TMC takes lead by over 14,000 votes in Karimpur; BJP ahead in Kharagpur Sadar, Kaliaganj seats

West Bengal, Uttarakhand Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: After the third round of counting of votes, the ruling TMC was ahead in the Karimpur Assembly segment in West Bengal, according to Election Commission officials.
TMC's Bimalendu Singha Roy was leading over his nearest rival Jay Prakash Majumdar of the BJP by 14,000 votes in Karimpur Assembly seat.
The counting of votes for bypolls in three Assembly seats in West Bengal and one seat in Uttarakhand began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security, Election Commission officials said.
Voting in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats in West Bengal, while Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand was conducted on 25 November (Monday).
West Bengal
In West Bengal, two of the three Assembly seats — Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur — fell vacant as the sitting MLAs, TMC's Mahua Moitra and BJP's Dilip Ghosh were elected to the Lok Sabha in May 2019, General election.
A bypoll was necessitated in Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur district after the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy. The bypolls are seen as a litmus test for the Trinamool Congress and BJP ahead of the 2021 state Assembly elections.
Polling in the state was marred by some incidents of violence including one in which BJP’s state unit vice-president and Karimpur candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar was manhandled, kicked and pushed into a roadside ditch allegedly by TMC workers. However, the ruling party denied any involvement in the attack.
Majumdar did not suffer any major injury because he fell in thick bushes. The election commission has sought a report from the state election office.
Around 78 percent of more than seven lakh voters cast their votes in the Bengal bypolls where 18 candidates were in the fray.
Uttarakhand
Voting in Pithoragarh was necessitated after the demise of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant. The BJP, which has fielded his wife Chandra Pant from the seat, hopes to retain power from the sympathy factor over her main rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi.
In Pithoragarh, over 47 percent of the electorate cast their vote in the bypolls. A total of 145 polling booths were set up in the constituency for over 1.05 lakh voters.
VK Jogdande, district election officer and district magistrate of Pithoragarh said voting was conducted peacefully without any case of violence being reported.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 10:52:04 IST
10:52 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
RECAP | BJP's Karimpur candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar heckled; hold TMC responsible for attack
10:37 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC's Bimalendu Singha takes lead over BJP by 14,000 votes in Karimpur
After the third round of counting of votes, the ruling TMC was ahead in the Karimpur Assembly segment in West Bengal, according to Election Commission officials.
10:30 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
BJP leads in Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats
10:09 (IST)
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
BJP MLA Chandra Pant ahead by only 44 votes in Pithoragarh
In Pithoragarh, BJP leader Chandra Pant is leading by a thin margin of only 44 votes. The Congress has pitted Anju Lunthi against Pant. The bypoll to Pithoragarh was necessitated after three-time BJP MLA and former minister Prakash Pant passed away. Chandra Pant is the wife of the late MLA.
10:03 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC surges in Karimpur with Bimalendu Sinha Roy ahead by over 4,000 votes
In Karimpur, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy is leading by a large margin of 4,643 votes. Roy is contesting against BJP's Jay Prakash Majumdar.
The seat fell vacant after TMC's Mahua Maitra was elected to the Lok Sabha in May, 2019, General Election.
09:57 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
Congress candidate takes lead in Kharagpur Sadar
In Kharagpur Sadar, Congress candidate Chittaranjan Mandal is ahead by 544 votes. Mandal is contesting against BJP's Prem Chandra Jha.
The Congress is trying to retain its foothold in the seat, which was held by the grand old party for seven terms under the leadership of MLA Gyansingh Sohanpal. He was defeated by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh in 2016.
09:52 (IST)
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
Bypoll in Pithoragarh after death of three-time BJP MLA Prakash Pant
Voting in Pithoragarh was necessitated after the demise of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant. The BJP, which has fielded his wife Chandra Pant from the seat, hopes to retain power from the sympathy factor over her main rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi.
09:50 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
Bypolls in Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur after two sitting MLAs were elected to Lok Sabha
Two of the three Assembly seats that went to polls on Monday — Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur — fell vacant as the sitting MLAs, TMC's Mahua Moitra and BJP's Dilip Ghosh were elected to the Lok Sabha in May 2019, General election.
09:47 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
Bypoll in Kaliagunj necessiated after demise of Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy
Bypoll to Kaliagunj in North Dinajpur district was held after the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy in 31 May, 2019. Traditionally a Congress bastion, the party hopes to retain power in this Assembly seat.
In an attempt to maintain stronghold, the Congress has allied with CPM for election in Kaliagunj seat.
09:38 (IST)
Counting began in three Assembly seats of West Bengal, one in Uttarakhand at 8 am
The counting of votes for bypolls in three Assembly seats in West Bengal and one seat in Uttarakhand began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security, Election Commission officials said.
Voting in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats in West Bengal, while Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand was conducted on 25 November (Monday).