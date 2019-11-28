West Bengal, Uttarakhand By-Election 2019 Full Results:: Sweeping win for TMC in all three Assembly seats in Bengal; BJP retains power in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

West Bengal, Uttarakhand Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: The Trinamool Congress gained victory in all three seats – Karimpur, Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar. TMC candidate Bimalendu Singha Roy won the Karimpur seat by 24,119 votes, defeating BJP's Jay Prakash Majumdar.
Earlier on Thursday, the ruling party won the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar.
Chandra Pant emerged victorious from the Pithoragarh Assembly seat, defeating her nearest rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi by 3,267 votes.
The Pithoragarh bypoll was necessitated after the death of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant.
After winning the bypoll from Kaliaganj Assembly seat, TMC candidate Tapan Deb Singha lauded chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the development projects led by the state government. Singha also alleged that stressing on the NRC exercise was a factor that went against the BJP.
The Indian Express quoted the TMC leader as saying, "I am very happy with the victory. From state level leaders to booth level workers, everyone made an enormous effort to win this seat. People believed in the development of Mamata Banerjee government. Besides, people have lost their faith in BJP. The NRC, too, was a factor which went against the saffron party."
In Pithoragarh, Chandra Pant of the BJP was still ahead of her nearest rival Congress' Anju Lunthi by 3,267 votes after tenth round of counting.
In a huge victory for chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC won the Kharagpur Sadar for the first time with its candidate Pradip Sarkar, who garnered 20,811 votes.
A Congress stronghold for seven terms, this Assembly seat was under the leadership of MLA Gyansingh Sohanpal, before he was defeated by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh in 2016.
In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, Chandra Pant of the BJP continued to maintain the lead with 1,856 votes after eighth round of counting.
"The polling in the seat was held peacefully and 47.48 percent of the electorate had cast their vote by 5 pm," Pithoragarh District Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer VK Jogdande said.
Speaking to News18, Mamata said that Kaliaganj victory was a response to BJP's arrogance. "It is clear now that we will win all three seats, including the Kharagpur seat, for the first time," she added.
In a win for chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Tapan Deb Sinha won the Kaliaganj seat by defeating Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP with 2,304 votes, CNN-News18 reported.
In Karimpur, the Trinamool Congress is still ahead of the BJP with its candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy leading by a margin of nearly 15,000 votes. The saffron party had pitted Jay Prakash Majumdar against Roy.
After leading in Kharagpur Sadar for sometime, BJP candidate Prem Chandra Jha is now trailing, while the TMC has advanced in the Assembly seat. The ruling party's Pradip Sarkar has taken a lead by 6,000 votes.
Trinamool Congress is now leading in two of the three West Bengal seats – Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur, while the saffron party has surged in Kaliaganj seat.
After the third round of counting of votes, the ruling TMC was ahead in the Karimpur Assembly segment in West Bengal, according to Election Commission officials.
TMC's Bimalendu Singha Roy was leading over his nearest rival Jay Prakash Majumdar of the BJP by 14,000 votes in Karimpur Assembly seat.
The counting of votes for bypolls in three Assembly seats in West Bengal and one seat in Uttarakhand began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security, Election Commission officials said.
Voting in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats in West Bengal, while Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand was conducted on 25 November (Monday).
West Bengal
In West Bengal, two of the three Assembly seats — Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur — fell vacant as the sitting MLAs, TMC's Mahua Moitra and BJP's Dilip Ghosh were elected to the Lok Sabha in May 2019, General election.
A bypoll was necessitated in Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur district after the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy. The bypolls are seen as a litmus test for the Trinamool Congress and BJP ahead of the 2021 state Assembly elections.
Polling in the state was marred by some incidents of violence including one in which BJP’s state unit vice-president and Karimpur candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar was manhandled, kicked and pushed into a roadside ditch allegedly by TMC workers. However, the ruling party denied any involvement in the attack.
Majumdar did not suffer any major injury because he fell in thick bushes. The election commission has sought a report from the state election office.
Around 78 percent of more than seven lakh voters cast their votes in the Bengal bypolls where 18 candidates were in the fray.
Uttarakhand
Voting in Pithoragarh was necessitated after the demise of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant. The BJP, which has fielded his wife Chandra Pant from the seat, hopes to retain power from the sympathy factor over her main rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi.
In Pithoragarh, over 47 percent of the electorate cast their vote in the bypolls. A total of 145 polling booths were set up in the constituency for over 1.05 lakh voters.
VK Jogdande, district election officer and district magistrate of Pithoragarh said voting was conducted peacefully without any case of violence being reported.
With inputs from agencies
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 16:40:38 IST
Highlights
West Bengal Election Result Update:
Sweeping victory for TMC in all three seats; ruling party wins Karimpur by 24,119 votes
The Trinamool Congress gained victory in all three seats – Karimpur, Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar. TMC candidate Bimalendu Singha Roy won the Karimpur seat by 24,119 votes, defeating BJP's Jay Prakash Majumdar.
Earlier on Thursday, the ruling party won the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC leading in Karimpur by over 23,500 votes
Meanwhile, in Karimpur, Bimalendu Singha Roy of the TMC is leading by a margin of 23,787 votes. In the Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party had a lead of over 14,000 votes from Karimpur.
Before being elected to the Lok Sabha, TMC's Mohua Mitra had bagged Karimpur in the last polls.The TMC has already won the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seats on Thursday.
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
BJP wins Pithoragarh bypoll by 3,267 votes
Chandra Pant emerged victorious from the Pithoragarh Assembly seat, defeating her nearest rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi by 3,267 votes.
The Pithoragarh bypoll was necessitated after the death of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC set to sweep West Bengal Assembly bypolls
West Bengal Election Result Update:
'NRC went against the BJP': TMC candidate from Kaliaganj lauds Mamata Banerjee for development work
After winning the bypoll from Kaliaganj Assembly seat, TMC candidate Tapan Deb Singha lauded chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the development projects led by the state government. Singha also alleged that stressing on the NRC exercise was a factor that went against the BJP.
The Indian Express quoted the TMC leader as saying, "I am very happy with the victory. From state level leaders to booth level workers, everyone made an enormous effort to win this seat. People believed in the development of Mamata Banerjee government. Besides, people have lost their faith in BJP. The NRC, too, was a factor which went against the saffron party."
West Bengal Election Result Update:
Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP, says BJP getting paid back for its 'arrogance of power'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the TMC's victory in the Assembly by-polls was in favour of "secularism and unity" and a "mandate against NRC".
The TMC chief said, the BJP is getting paid back for its "arrogance" and for "insulting" the people of the state, after the party won two seats and took an unassailable lead in another.
"We dedicate this victory to the people of Bengal. This is a victory in favour of secularism and unity and is a mandate against NRC. The BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance of power and for insulting the people of the state. This mandate is against the politics of arrogance and people have outrightly rejected the BJP. They want to turn legal citizens of the country into refugees and send them to detention centres," Banerjee told a TV channel.
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
BJP ahead of Congress in Pithoragarh by 3,267 votes
In Pithoragarh, Chandra Pant of the BJP was still ahead of her nearest rival Congress' Anju Lunthi by 3,267 votes after tenth round of counting.
Counting of votes for Pithoragarh seat where the bypoll was held on 25 November began at 8 am on Thursday. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA and cabinet minister Prakash Pant in June, 2019. Pant's wife Chandra is taking on Lunthi in a straight contest on the seat.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
By winning Kharagpur seat, TMC not only defeated BJP, but also history
When contesting from Kharagpur Sadar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) was not just battling a formidable opposition in BJP, but was also battling history. Past records show, no ruling party has been able to win the Kharagpur Assembly seat since 1977.
For ten successive elections, Kharagpur had unfailingly voted for Congress' Gyan Singh Sohanpal, but in 2016, Dilip Ghosh, the state BJP president was elected from here. In 2019, Kharagpur sent him to the Lok Sabha with an even larger margin.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC gains victory in Kharagpur Sadar for first time
In a huge victory for chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC won the Kharagpur Sadar for the first time with its candidate Pradip Sarkar, who garnered 20,811 votes.
A Congress stronghold for seven terms, this Assembly seat was under the leadership of MLA Gyansingh Sohanpal, before he was defeated by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh in 2016.
This year, the BJP had pitted Prem Chandra Jha, who was leading over his rival Chittaranjan Mandal of the Congress-CPM alliance
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
Congress' Anju Lunthi trailing by over 2,500 votes
As of 1 pm, Congress' Anju Lunthi is still trailing in Pithoragarh, while Chandra Pant of the BJP surged by a margin of over 2,500 votes. Also in the fray is Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar, who garnered around 730 votes.
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
RECAP | No vote registered from Pithoragarh's Deodar village
Residents of Deodar village in Pithoragarh had boycotted the bypoll on Monday, citing unfulfilment of their demand for a link road.
"Despite much persuasion by officials, none of the 461 voters in the village turned up to vote," Assistant Returning Officer Vidya Sagar Kapri said.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC's victory in Kaliaganj answer to BJP's arrogance of power, says Mamata Banerjee
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
BJP still maintaining lead in Pithoragarh by 1856 votes
In Pithoragarh, Chandra Pant of the BJP continued to maintain the lead with 1,856 votes after eighth round of counting.
"The polling in the seat was held peacefully and 47.48 percent of the electorate had cast their vote by 5 pm," Pithoragarh District Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer VK Jogdande said.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC secures victory in Kaliaganj Assembly seat
In a win for chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Tapan Deb Sinha won the Kaliaganj seat by defeating Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP with 2,304 votes, CNN-News18 reported.
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
BJP's Chandra Pant maintains lead in Pithoragarh after sixth round of counting
In Pithoragarh bypoll, Chandra Pant of the BJP remained in the leading position with 1,486 votes in her kitty after six rounds of counting.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC candidate ahead of BJP by over 15,000 votes
In Karimpur, the Trinamool Congress is still ahead of the BJP with its candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy leading by a margin of nearly 15,000 votes. The saffron party had pitted Jay Prakash Majumdar against Roy.
Registering the highest voter turnout, Karimpur also witnessed violence on Monday.
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
RECAP | Over 47 percent of electorate cast vote in Pithoragarh
In Pithoragarh, over 47 percent of the electorate cast their vote in the bypolls. A total of 145 polling booths were set up in the constituency for over 1.05 lakh voters.
VK Jogdande, district election officer and district magistrate of Pithoragarh said voting was conducted peacefully without any case of violence being reported.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
RECAP | Approx 78 percent voter turnout registered in three Bengal Assembly seats
In West Bengal, around 78 percent of more than seven lakh voters cast their votes for the bypolls in Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar where a total of 18 candidates were in the fray.
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
BJP's Chandra Pant leads in Pithoragarh
In Pithoragarh, Chandra pant of the BJP is still ahead of Congress' Anju Lunthi by 733 votes after fourth round of counting.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC ups the game, surges in two of three Assembly seats
After leading in Kharagpur Sadar for sometime, BJP candidate Prem Chandra Jha is now trailing, while the TMC has advanced in the Assembly seat. The ruling party's Pradip Sarkar has taken a lead by 6,000 votes.
Trinamool Congress is now leading in two of the three West Bengal seats – Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur, while the saffron party has surged in Kaliaganj seat.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
RECAP | BJP's Karimpur candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar heckled; hold TMC responsible for attack
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC's Bimalendu Singha takes lead over BJP by 14,000 votes in Karimpur
After the third round of counting of votes, the ruling TMC was ahead in the Karimpur Assembly segment in West Bengal, according to Election Commission officials.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
BJP leads in Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
BJP MLA Chandra Pant ahead by only 44 votes in Pithoragarh
In Pithoragarh, BJP leader Chandra Pant is leading by a thin margin of only 44 votes. The Congress has pitted Anju Lunthi against Pant. The bypoll to Pithoragarh was necessitated after three-time BJP MLA and former minister Prakash Pant passed away. Chandra Pant is the wife of the late MLA.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC surges in Karimpur with Bimalendu Sinha Roy ahead by over 4,000 votes
In Karimpur, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy is leading by a large margin of 4,643 votes. Roy is contesting against BJP's Jay Prakash Majumdar.
The seat fell vacant after TMC's Mahua Maitra was elected to the Lok Sabha in May, 2019, General Election.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
Congress candidate takes lead in Kharagpur Sadar
In Kharagpur Sadar, Congress candidate Chittaranjan Mandal is ahead by 544 votes. Mandal is contesting against BJP's Prem Chandra Jha.
The Congress is trying to retain its foothold in the seat, which was held by the grand old party for seven terms under the leadership of MLA Gyansingh Sohanpal. He was defeated by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh in 2016.
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
Bypoll in Pithoragarh after death of three-time BJP MLA Prakash Pant
Voting in Pithoragarh was necessitated after the demise of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant. The BJP, which has fielded his wife Chandra Pant from the seat, hopes to retain power from the sympathy factor over her main rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
Bypolls in Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur after two sitting MLAs were elected to Lok Sabha
Two of the three Assembly seats that went to polls on Monday — Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur — fell vacant as the sitting MLAs, TMC's Mahua Moitra and BJP's Dilip Ghosh were elected to the Lok Sabha in May 2019, General election.
West Bengal Election Result Update:
Bypoll in Kaliagunj necessiated after demise of Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy
Bypoll to Kaliagunj in North Dinajpur district was held after the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy in 31 May, 2019. Traditionally a Congress bastion, the party hopes to retain power in this Assembly seat.
In an attempt to maintain stronghold, the Congress has allied with CPM for election in Kaliagunj seat.
Counting began in three Assembly seats of West Bengal, one in Uttarakhand at 8 am
The counting of votes for bypolls in three Assembly seats in West Bengal and one seat in Uttarakhand began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security, Election Commission officials said.
Voting in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats in West Bengal, while Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand was conducted on 25 November (Monday).
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
16:21 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
Sweeping victory for TMC in all three seats; ruling party wins Karimpur by 24,119 votes
The Trinamool Congress gained victory in all three seats – Karimpur, Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar. TMC candidate Bimalendu Singha Roy won the Karimpur seat by 24,119 votes, defeating BJP's Jay Prakash Majumdar.
Earlier on Thursday, the ruling party won the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar.
16:06 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC leading in Karimpur by over 23,500 votes
Meanwhile, in Karimpur, Bimalendu Singha Roy of the TMC is leading by a margin of 23,787 votes. In the Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party had a lead of over 14,000 votes from Karimpur.
Before being elected to the Lok Sabha, TMC's Mohua Mitra had bagged Karimpur in the last polls.The TMC has already won the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seats on Thursday.
16:03 (IST)
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
BJP wins Pithoragarh bypoll by 3,267 votes
Chandra Pant emerged victorious from the Pithoragarh Assembly seat, defeating her nearest rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi by 3,267 votes.
The Pithoragarh bypoll was necessitated after the death of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant.
16:01 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC set to sweep West Bengal Assembly bypolls
15:00 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
'NRC went against the BJP': TMC candidate from Kaliaganj lauds Mamata Banerjee for development work
After winning the bypoll from Kaliaganj Assembly seat, TMC candidate Tapan Deb Singha lauded chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the development projects led by the state government. Singha also alleged that stressing on the NRC exercise was a factor that went against the BJP.
The Indian Express quoted the TMC leader as saying, "I am very happy with the victory. From state level leaders to booth level workers, everyone made an enormous effort to win this seat. People believed in the development of Mamata Banerjee government. Besides, people have lost their faith in BJP. The NRC, too, was a factor which went against the saffron party."
14:47 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP, says BJP getting paid back for its 'arrogance of power'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the TMC's victory in the Assembly by-polls was in favour of "secularism and unity" and a "mandate against NRC".
The TMC chief said, the BJP is getting paid back for its "arrogance" and for "insulting" the people of the state, after the party won two seats and took an unassailable lead in another.
"We dedicate this victory to the people of Bengal. This is a victory in favour of secularism and unity and is a mandate against NRC. The BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance of power and for insulting the people of the state. This mandate is against the politics of arrogance and people have outrightly rejected the BJP. They want to turn legal citizens of the country into refugees and send them to detention centres," Banerjee told a TV channel.
14:16 (IST)
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
BJP ahead of Congress in Pithoragarh by 3,267 votes
In Pithoragarh, Chandra Pant of the BJP was still ahead of her nearest rival Congress' Anju Lunthi by 3,267 votes after tenth round of counting.
Counting of votes for Pithoragarh seat where the bypoll was held on 25 November began at 8 am on Thursday. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA and cabinet minister Prakash Pant in June, 2019. Pant's wife Chandra is taking on Lunthi in a straight contest on the seat.
14:04 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
By winning Kharagpur seat, TMC not only defeated BJP, but also history
When contesting from Kharagpur Sadar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) was not just battling a formidable opposition in BJP, but was also battling history. Past records show, no ruling party has been able to win the Kharagpur Assembly seat since 1977.
For ten successive elections, Kharagpur had unfailingly voted for Congress' Gyan Singh Sohanpal, but in 2016, Dilip Ghosh, the state BJP president was elected from here. In 2019, Kharagpur sent him to the Lok Sabha with an even larger margin.
13:21 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC gains victory in Kharagpur Sadar for first time
In a huge victory for chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC won the Kharagpur Sadar for the first time with its candidate Pradip Sarkar, who garnered 20,811 votes.
A Congress stronghold for seven terms, this Assembly seat was under the leadership of MLA Gyansingh Sohanpal, before he was defeated by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh in 2016.
This year, the BJP had pitted Prem Chandra Jha, who was leading over his rival Chittaranjan Mandal of the Congress-CPM alliance
13:10 (IST)
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
Congress' Anju Lunthi trailing by over 2,500 votes
As of 1 pm, Congress' Anju Lunthi is still trailing in Pithoragarh, while Chandra Pant of the BJP surged by a margin of over 2,500 votes. Also in the fray is Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar, who garnered around 730 votes.
13:01 (IST)
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
RECAP | No vote registered from Pithoragarh's Deodar village
Residents of Deodar village in Pithoragarh had boycotted the bypoll on Monday, citing unfulfilment of their demand for a link road.
"Despite much persuasion by officials, none of the 461 voters in the village turned up to vote," Assistant Returning Officer Vidya Sagar Kapri said.
12:55 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC's victory in Kaliaganj answer to BJP's arrogance of power, says Mamata Banerjee
12:38 (IST)
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
BJP still maintaining lead in Pithoragarh by 1856 votes
In Pithoragarh, Chandra Pant of the BJP continued to maintain the lead with 1,856 votes after eighth round of counting.
"The polling in the seat was held peacefully and 47.48 percent of the electorate had cast their vote by 5 pm," Pithoragarh District Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer VK Jogdande said.
12:18 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC leads in Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar seats
After securing victory in Kaliaganj seat, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is now leading in Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar constituencies, according to official Election Commission trends.
In Kaliaganj, TMC candidate Tapan Deb Sinha garnered 2,304 votes against Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP.
Speaking to News18, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that Kaliaganj victory was a response to BJP's arrogance. "It is clear now that we will win all three seats, including the Kharagpur seat, for the first time," she added.
11:58 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC secures victory in Kaliaganj Assembly seat
In a win for chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Tapan Deb Sinha won the Kaliaganj seat by defeating Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP with 2,304 votes, CNN-News18 reported.
11:49 (IST)
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
BJP's Chandra Pant maintains lead in Pithoragarh after sixth round of counting
In Pithoragarh bypoll, Chandra Pant of the BJP remained in the leading position with 1,486 votes in her kitty after six rounds of counting.
11:46 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
After eight rounds of counting, BJP leads in Kharagpur Sadar:
BJP stands at – 26,994
TMC stands at – 38,727
Congress stands at –14,160
11:29 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC candidate ahead of BJP by over 15,000 votes
In Karimpur, the Trinamool Congress is still ahead of the BJP with its candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy leading by a margin of nearly 15,000 votes. The saffron party had pitted Jay Prakash Majumdar against Roy.
Registering the highest voter turnout, Karimpur also witnessed violence on Monday.
11:20 (IST)
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
RECAP | Over 47 percent of electorate cast vote in Pithoragarh
In Pithoragarh, over 47 percent of the electorate cast their vote in the bypolls. A total of 145 polling booths were set up in the constituency for over 1.05 lakh voters.
VK Jogdande, district election officer and district magistrate of Pithoragarh said voting was conducted peacefully without any case of violence being reported.
11:18 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
RECAP | Approx 78 percent voter turnout registered in three Bengal Assembly seats
In West Bengal, around 78 percent of more than seven lakh voters cast their votes for the bypolls in Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar where a total of 18 candidates were in the fray.
11:13 (IST)
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
BJP's Chandra Pant leads in Pithoragarh
In Pithoragarh, Chandra pant of the BJP is still ahead of Congress' Anju Lunthi by 733 votes after fourth round of counting.
11:04 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC ups the game, surges in two of three Assembly seats
After leading in Kharagpur Sadar for sometime, BJP candidate Prem Chandra Jha is now trailing, while the TMC has advanced in the Assembly seat. The ruling party's Pradip Sarkar has taken a lead by 6,000 votes.
Trinamool Congress is now leading in two of the three West Bengal seats – Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur, while the saffron party has surged in Kaliaganj seat.
10:52 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
RECAP | BJP's Karimpur candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar heckled; hold TMC responsible for attack
10:37 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC's Bimalendu Singha takes lead over BJP by 14,000 votes in Karimpur
After the third round of counting of votes, the ruling TMC was ahead in the Karimpur Assembly segment in West Bengal, according to Election Commission officials.
10:30 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
BJP leads in Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats
10:09 (IST)
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
BJP MLA Chandra Pant ahead by only 44 votes in Pithoragarh
In Pithoragarh, BJP leader Chandra Pant is leading by a thin margin of only 44 votes. The Congress has pitted Anju Lunthi against Pant. The bypoll to Pithoragarh was necessitated after three-time BJP MLA and former minister Prakash Pant passed away. Chandra Pant is the wife of the late MLA.
10:03 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
TMC surges in Karimpur with Bimalendu Sinha Roy ahead by over 4,000 votes
In Karimpur, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy is leading by a large margin of 4,643 votes. Roy is contesting against BJP's Jay Prakash Majumdar.
The seat fell vacant after TMC's Mahua Maitra was elected to the Lok Sabha in May, 2019, General Election.
09:57 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
Congress candidate takes lead in Kharagpur Sadar
In Kharagpur Sadar, Congress candidate Chittaranjan Mandal is ahead by 544 votes. Mandal is contesting against BJP's Prem Chandra Jha.
The Congress is trying to retain its foothold in the seat, which was held by the grand old party for seven terms under the leadership of MLA Gyansingh Sohanpal. He was defeated by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh in 2016.
09:52 (IST)
Uttarakhand Election Result Update:
Bypoll in Pithoragarh after death of three-time BJP MLA Prakash Pant
Voting in Pithoragarh was necessitated after the demise of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant. The BJP, which has fielded his wife Chandra Pant from the seat, hopes to retain power from the sympathy factor over her main rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi.
09:50 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
Bypolls in Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur after two sitting MLAs were elected to Lok Sabha
Two of the three Assembly seats that went to polls on Monday — Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur — fell vacant as the sitting MLAs, TMC's Mahua Moitra and BJP's Dilip Ghosh were elected to the Lok Sabha in May 2019, General election.
09:47 (IST)
West Bengal Election Result Update:
Bypoll in Kaliagunj necessiated after demise of Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy
Bypoll to Kaliagunj in North Dinajpur district was held after the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy in 31 May, 2019. Traditionally a Congress bastion, the party hopes to retain power in this Assembly seat.
In an attempt to maintain stronghold, the Congress has allied with CPM for election in Kaliagunj seat.
09:38 (IST)
Counting began in three Assembly seats of West Bengal, one in Uttarakhand at 8 am
The counting of votes for bypolls in three Assembly seats in West Bengal and one seat in Uttarakhand began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security, Election Commission officials said.
Voting in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats in West Bengal, while Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand was conducted on 25 November (Monday).