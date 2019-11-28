West Bengal, Uttarakhand By-Election 2019 Full Results:: Sweeping win for TMC in all three Assembly seats in Bengal; BJP retains power in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

West Bengal, Uttarakhand Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: The Trinamool Congress gained victory in all three seats – Karimpur, Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar. TMC candidate Bimalendu Singha Roy won the Karimpur seat by 24,119 votes, defeating BJP's Jay Prakash Majumdar.

Earlier on Thursday, the ruling party won the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar.

Chandra Pant emerged victorious from the Pithoragarh Assembly seat, defeating her nearest rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi by 3,267 votes.

The Pithoragarh bypoll was necessitated after the death of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant.

After winning the bypoll from Kaliaganj Assembly seat, TMC candidate Tapan Deb Singha lauded chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the development projects led by the state government. Singha also alleged that stressing on the NRC exercise was a factor that went against the BJP.

The Indian Express quoted the TMC leader as saying, "I am very happy with the victory. From state level leaders to booth level workers, everyone made an enormous effort to win this seat. People believed in the development of Mamata Banerjee government. Besides, people have lost their faith in BJP. The NRC, too, was a factor which went against the saffron party."

In Pithoragarh, Chandra Pant of the BJP was still ahead of her nearest rival Congress' Anju Lunthi by 3,267 votes after tenth round of counting.

In a huge victory for chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC won the Kharagpur Sadar for the first time with its candidate Pradip Sarkar, who garnered 20,811 votes.

A Congress stronghold for seven terms, this Assembly seat was under the leadership of MLA Gyansingh Sohanpal, before he was defeated by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh in 2016.

In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, Chandra Pant of the BJP continued to maintain the lead with 1,856 votes after eighth round of counting.

"The polling in the seat was held peacefully and 47.48 percent of the electorate had cast their vote by 5 pm," Pithoragarh District Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer VK Jogdande said.

Speaking to News18, Mamata said that Kaliaganj victory was a response to BJP's arrogance. "It is clear now that we will win all three seats, including the Kharagpur seat, for the first time," she added.

In a win for chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Tapan Deb Sinha won the Kaliaganj seat by defeating Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP with 2,304 votes, CNN-News18 reported.

In Karimpur, the Trinamool Congress is still ahead of the BJP with its candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy leading by a margin of nearly 15,000 votes. The saffron party had pitted Jay Prakash Majumdar against Roy.

After leading in Kharagpur Sadar for sometime, BJP candidate Prem Chandra Jha is now trailing, while the TMC has advanced in the Assembly seat. The ruling party's Pradip Sarkar has taken a lead by 6,000 votes.

Trinamool Congress is now leading in two of the three West Bengal seats – Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur, while the saffron party has surged in Kaliaganj seat.

After the third round of counting of votes, the ruling TMC was ahead in the Karimpur Assembly segment in West Bengal, according to Election Commission officials.

TMC's Bimalendu Singha Roy was leading over his nearest rival Jay Prakash Majumdar of the BJP by 14,000 votes in Karimpur Assembly seat.

The counting of votes for bypolls in three Assembly seats in West Bengal and one seat in Uttarakhand began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security, Election Commission officials said.

Voting in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats in West Bengal, while Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand was conducted on 25 November (Monday).

West Bengal

In West Bengal, two of the three Assembly seats — Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur — fell vacant as the sitting MLAs, TMC's Mahua Moitra and BJP's Dilip Ghosh were elected to the Lok Sabha in May 2019, General election.

A bypoll was necessitated in Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur district after the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy. The bypolls are seen as a litmus test for the Trinamool Congress and BJP ahead of the 2021 state Assembly elections.

Polling in the state was marred by some incidents of violence including one in which BJP’s state unit vice-president and Karimpur candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar was manhandled, kicked and pushed into a roadside ditch allegedly by TMC workers. However, the ruling party denied any involvement in the attack.

Majumdar did not suffer any major injury because he fell in thick bushes. The election commission has sought a report from the state election office.

Around 78 percent of more than seven lakh voters cast their votes in the Bengal bypolls where 18 candidates were in the fray.

Uttarakhand

Voting in Pithoragarh was necessitated after the demise of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant. The BJP, which has fielded his wife Chandra Pant from the seat, hopes to retain power from the sympathy factor over her main rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi.

In Pithoragarh, over 47 percent of the electorate cast their vote in the bypolls. A total of 145 polling booths were set up in the constituency for over 1.05 lakh voters.

VK Jogdande, district election officer and district magistrate of Pithoragarh said voting was conducted peacefully without any case of violence being reported.

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.