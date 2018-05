West Bengal panchayat polls: Supreme Court to hear state election commission's plea against accepting e-nominations today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the West Bengal State Election Commission's plea, challenging the Calcutta High Court order directing it to accept the nominations of candidates who have filed their papers electronically within the stipulated time for the panchayat elections, at 2 pm on Thursday.

The State Election Commission (SEC), which approached the apex court on Thursday, has sought a stay on Wednesday's order, saying it would suffer "irreparable loss and injury" that cannot be compensated.

Anticipating the SEC's move, the state's main opposition CPI(M) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have filed a caveat before the apex court saying that no ex-parte orders should be passed.

A caveat is a legal notice to a court or public officer that certain actions may not be taken without informing the person who gave the notice.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud was informed by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for BJP's West Bengal unit, that a copy of the SEC's petition be provided to them and the court may list the matter for hearing on 11 May.