West Bengal panchayat polls: SC disposes BJP's plea against withdrawal of order extending date of filing nominations

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP's) petition against the West Bengal State Election Commission's (SEC) decision to recall its order extending the deadline for filing of nominations for panchayat polls by a day, according to media reports.

Supreme Court refused to interfere in #WestBengal Panchayat election process and asked BJP to approach the Calcutta High Court for extending the deadline for filling nomination papers — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018

The top court said that the Calcutta High Court is already seized of the matter and had passed an order yesterday staying the State Election Commission's (SEC) decision to recall its order extending the deadline by a day.

A bench of justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre requested the Calcutta High Court to consider the matter on Thursday in accordance with the law.

The BJP had on Tuesday moved the apex court hours after the state poll panel recalled its Monday's decision extending the last date for filing of nominations for May's panchayat election in the state.

The party said that "in absolute colourable exercise of powers and in utter disregard to the observations of this court suddenly at around 11 pm on 10 April, the state Election Commission has passed a fresh order thereby recalling and rescinding the previous order dated 9 April, 2018".

The apex court had earlier asked the West Bengal state election commission to "ensure fair and free" panchayat poll in the state and take appropriate steps to allay the apprehensions of the BJP or other candidates of not being allowed to contest the elections.

It had, however, refused to interfere with the poll process, saying that with the 2 April notification of the State Election Commission, the poll election process has been set in motion.

With inputs from PTI