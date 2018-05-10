West Bengal panchayat polls: Mamata Banerjee hijacks Left's theatre tool to attack CPM, BJP and showcase her achievements

What makes Mamata Banerjee a smart politician is her uncanny ability to adapt even rivals' aces to her advantage. She now seems to have perfected a strong Left tool — street theatre — to reach out to the electorate, and also to throw pointed yet covert barbs at the Opposition.

Street theatre for long has been used as a political tool to revolt against the establishment in a covert manner, most famously used by the Left-leaning theatre artists. In West Bengal, the previous Left Front government used this form of theatre, often known as ‘Nukkad Natak’ (street play), to disseminate its message amongst masses, especially during elections.

The chief minister, well-versed with the tastes of the intelligentsia and common folk of her home state, has adopted this very street theatre to attack the Opposition.

The latest doing the rounds is a play penned by Mamata herself, named 'Jayatu' (victorious). Besides highlighting her government's achievements through various policies and schemes, the play takes a jibe at her political opponents – Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ahead of the Panchayat elections in Bengal, various theatre groups are engaged is staging the play, either on stage or on the streets.

Mamata, who had previously proved herself successful in this form of art, is an old player of this game. She had devised this unique canvassing tool for the first time ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016.

It was back then that she had scripted this 25-minute play 'Jayatu', to highlight the achievements of Trinamool Congress (TMC) government by reaching out to the maximum number of voters in rural Bengal as well as the educated urban lot.

Her play – staged in the form of Jatra (folk theatre) across the state – had become an instant hit as it was different from traditional forms of campaigning like posters, graffiti and sloganeering.

"Yes, at present, Mamata's play is being staged by some theatre groups. Basically, it is a Left concept. In the past, the Left Front in Bengal had taken recourse to street plays during elections. It's a powerful tool to easily convey a message to a larger audience and that too in an interesting manner. The Vietnamese used street plays during the war with America. It had even been used at some point of time in Korea and Russia," noted Bengali stage, television and film actor Indrajit Deb told Firstpost.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Safdar Hashmi, a communist playwright and director, had brought about a revolution on the streets through his street plays. A co-founder of Jana Natya Manch (People's Theatre Front), Hashmi was murdered while performing a street play, Halla Bol, in 1989.

Mamata's play is not her first one to be staged. The chief minister, who has authored 'My unforgettable memories' besides penning a collection of poems, had coined a political slogan in Bangla for her party TMC – Ma, Mati, Manush (Mother, Motherland and People). It had become very popular in West Bengal during the 2009 General election and the 2011 state Assembly election. A large number of Jatras were staged based on this slogan.

"Before this play, Jayatu, several Jatras were staged based on Didi's (Mamata) Ma, Mati, Manush. It became immensely popular. We'll enact Jayatu in several villages where panchayat polls will take place, to disseminate the message of development of TMC government," Atanu Pramanik, a folk theatre artiste said.

Those familiar with the Bengali theatre circle said that the initiative of staging Mamata's play across the state is being overseen by theatre personality and state IT minister Bratya Basu.

Besides highlighting West Bengal government's various programmes and initiatives like primary education, scholarships to students, rural healthcare, schemes for the girl child, women and minorities, the play, through several characters, has indirectly mocked the CPM and BJP.

The CPM has been named as ‘Lal Party’ (Red party) and the BJP as 'Bharat Jalao Party' (Burn India Party) in the play, thereby painting these opponents as divisive forces in a bid to send a message across to voters.

The panchayat polls will now be held on 14 May, the Supreme Court announced on Thursday. The apex court has asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure free and fair polls.