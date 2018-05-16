West Bengal panchayat polls LIVE updates: Repolling will be held on Wednesday in 568 polling booths across 19 of the 20 West Bengal districts for the Panchayati Raj institutions that went to the polls on 14 May.
"We have ordered repolling in 568 booths spread across 20 districts of the state," a State Election Commission official said on Tuesday.
Widespread violence during the panchayat polls in West Bengal on Monday left at least 12 people dead and 43 injured.
The state government and the police have been asked to make elaborate security arrangements so that polling can be held in a free and fair manner, the SEC official said.
Jhargram is the only district where there would be no repolling.
Uttar Dinajpur has the highest 73 booths where repoll will be conducted, followed by Murshidabad (63) and Nadia (60) while Aliporeduar (2) and West Burwan (3) have the least number of booths where repolling will be held.
Repolling will be held from 7 am till 5 pm.
Polling for electing 38,616 representatives across the three tiers of West Bengal rural bodies was held in more than 58,000 booths across the state on 14 May.
The SEC official also said that the final voting percentage of Monday had gone up to 82.13 percent from 73 percent.
Opposition parties have accused the TMC of "unleashing a reign of terror and destroying democracy". The TMC, however, has termed the allegations as "baseless".
Aggrieved by the violence that marked yesterday's panchayat polls in West Bengal, several candidates who were in the fray met State Election Commission (SEC) officials and demanded repolling in their booths.
"I have come here to inform the SEC about Monday's violence in my locality. Free and fair election did not take place in my area," said Etajul, an independent candidate from Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district.
Candidates from political parties also met the SEC officials to request repoll in their seats.
Various non-political organizations conducted sit-in demonstrations outside the SEC office in protest against Monday's violence.
Repolling was ordered after several candidates met SEC officials
Aggrieved by the violence that marked Monday's panchayat polls in West Bengal, several candidates who were in the fray had met the State Election Commission (SEC) officials and demanded repolling in their booths on Tuesday.
“I have come here to inform the SEC about yesterday’s violence in my locality. Free and fair election did not take place in my area,” Etajul, an independent candidate from Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district, had told PTI.
The SEC ordered the re-election following the demand for it.
PM's comments outbursts of frustration: TMC
West Bengal poll violence 'murder of democracy', says Narendra Modi
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Mamata Banerjee government over violence in the panchayat polls in West Bengal, the state's ruling Trinamool Congress called it "outbursts of frustration".
"People weren't allowed to file nominations. People from all parties except one ruling the state have suffered. Workers of these parties were killed. This is serious. A land as great as West Bengal had to see such things. It is unfortunate," Modi said.
He was addressing workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s central office in the national capital after the party emerged as the single-largest party in the Karnataka Assembly polls. "Where is the spirit of democracy?" Modi asked.
MHA has sought report from West Bengal govt over poll violence
Violence was reported in a number of places during panchayat polls which was held on 14 May. In the wake of violence that left at least 10 dead, the Central government sought a report from the West Bengal government.
"Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the West Bengal government in view of the violence during panchayat elections," a senior Home Ministry official said. However, Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha said that the death toll and violence was "far lesser than in the past".
