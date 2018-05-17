West Bengal panchayat election result 2018 LIVE updates: Congress supporters have blocked NH-31 after accusing TMC-backed criminals of shooting one of their supporters during clashes outside a counting centre in South Dinajpur.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, which has won 110 seats so far, is leading 1,208 seats of the total 31,814 being contested. After the last date of filing of nominations, the Election Commission had said that the TMC won 34 percent seats uncontested.

Counting of votes has begun across 20 districts amid fear of violence. In North Bengal, the counting has begun in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Malda districts.

Poll officer Rajkumar Roy, who went missing on the polling day on 14 May, was found dead near the railway tracks in North Dinajpur district on Wednesday. Tweeting with the hashtag 'Save Bengal', the BJP alleged that the Roy was "kidnapped on duty" from polling booth before being "murdered".

The counting is being held a day after repolling was held in 568 booths of 20 districts across West Bengal. Meanwhile, the Centre termed as "sketchy" details on the panchayat polls violence and asked the West Bengal government to send another report.

Centre's second communication was sent two days after a similar one following large-scale violence during the elections to the local bodies in the state on Monday. Over a dozen lives were lost in the violence.

Aggrieved by the violence during the election that claimed at least 12 lives and left 43 injured, several candidates in the fray met the State Election Commission (SEC) officials and demanded repolling.

The situation remains tense in most of the areas where repolling took place, as the SEC received complaints of violence during the panchayat poll on Monday. Repolling was ordered in 10 booths in Hooghly, 28 booths in West Midnapore, 52 booths in Coochbehar, 63 booths in Murshidabad, 60 booths in Nadia, 59 booths in North 24 Parganas, 55 booths in Malda, 73 booths in Uttar Dinajpur and 26 in South 24 Parganas among others, they said.

More than 38,000 of the 58,000-plus seats were up for contest in the panchayat polls. Before the polls, Trinamool candidates were elected unopposed in 34 percent of the seats, a figure the Supreme Court called "worrying" while directing the commission not to declare them winners. The rural elections were held in 621 zilla parishads and 6,157 panchayat samitis, besides in 31,827 gram panchayats.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Centre called details on the panchayat polls violence as "sketchy" and asked the West Bengal government to send another report, an official said. The second communication was sent two days after a similar one following large-scale violence during the elections to the local bodies in the state on Monday.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Mamata Banerjee government over violence in the panchayat polls in West Bengal and called it "murder of democracy", the state's ruling Trinamool Congress responded by saying the PM had an "outburst of frustration". Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, "He should know that BJP goons killed 10 Trinamool workers in the panchayat polls. No BJP worker was killed".

With inputs from PTI

