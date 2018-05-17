Indications are clear: TMC is the most dominant political force in West Bengal

A quick glance at the results declared so far confirms the pattern of panchayat polls in West Bengal, where the ruling Trinamool Congress is head and shoulders ahead of its rivals; only the most powerful pair of binoculars may be able to trace the Opposition's presence. For instance, out of the 2,592 seats in East Midnapore gram panchayat, results are out in 419 till noon (remember, these are paper ballots). Of these, TMC is ahead in 390 seats, BJP in 14, while the Left Front is ahead in 9. In West Midnapore, out of 665 seats, the TMC is ahead in 608, BJP in 42 and the Left in 3. In Malda, the TMC is ahead in 247 seats so far, BJP in 21 while Left is ahead in 5. In Jhargram gram panchayat, the TMC is ahead in 190 seats, BJP in 51 and Left in 14. The same pattern is visible in panchayat samiti and zilla parishad seats.

The indications are clear. TMC is not only the ruling party in Bengal, it is also the most dominant political force. The BJP is clearly the chief Opposition party while the Left Front is a poor third, and Congress is non-existent. The panchayat polls are following the same template that we have noticed in every election in Bengal, be it in civic body or Assembly polls.