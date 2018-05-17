Democracy murdered in Bengal, says former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee

Criticising the West Bengal Election Commission for "failing to conduct free and fair" panchayat elections, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee on Wednesday said democracy has been murdered in the state.

"What we had seen on the day of panchayat polls was unprecedented. Was this the way rural polls were being conducted in the state? State Election Commission failed to conduct free and fair polls. Democracy has been brutally murdered in the state," he said.

Chatterjee said that many people were killed during the campaign and also on polling day and the administration was busy either hiding the number of casualties or blaming others. "The fight should be between ideologies not between political activists. This is shameful to witness such things happening in Bengal where people are not allowed to exercise their democratic right," said former CPM leader and MP.