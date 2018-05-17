West Bengal panchayat election result 2018 LIVE updates: Counting for the West Bengal panchayat election is set to be held on Thursday, a day after repolling was held in 568 booths of 20 districts across West Bengal. Meanwhile, the Centre termed as "sketchy" details on the panchayat polls violence and asked the West Bengal government to send another report.
Centre's second communication was sent two days after a similar one following large-scale violence during the elections to the local bodies in the state on Monday. Over a dozen lives were lost in the violence.
Aggrieved by the violence during the election that claimed at least 12 lives and left 43 injured, several candidates in the fray met the State Election Commission (SEC) officials and demanded repolling.
More than 38,000 of the 58,000-plus seats were up for contest in the panchayat polls. Before the polls, Trinamool candidates were elected unopposed in 34 percent of the seats, a figure the Supreme Court called "worrying" while directing the commission not to declare them winners. The rural elections were held in 621 zilla parishads and 6,157 panchayat samitis, besides in 31,827 gram panchayats.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Mamata Banerjee government over violence in the panchayat polls in West Bengal and called it "murder of democracy", the state's ruling Trinamool Congress responded by saying the PM had an "outburst of frustration". Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, "He should know that BJP goons killed 10 Trinamool workers in the panchayat polls. No BJP worker was killed".
Updated Date: May 17, 2018 07:20 AM
Highlights
Around 68% voter turnout for repolling
Quoting a West Bengal Election Commission official, DNA reported that around 68 per cent polling was recorded on Wednesday."The repoll has been more or less peaceful," he said. Earlier, the State Election Commission had earmarked 568 booths but it later increased to 572 booths
Democracy murdered in Bengal, says former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee
Criticising the West Bengal Election Commission for "failing to conduct free and fair" panchayat elections, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee on Wednesday said democracy has been murdered in the state.
"What we had seen on the day of panchayat polls was unprecedented. Was this the way rural polls were being conducted in the state? State Election Commission failed to conduct free and fair polls. Democracy has been brutally murdered in the state," he said.
Chatterjee said that many people were killed during the campaign and also on polling day and the administration was busy either hiding the number of casualties or blaming others. "The fight should be between ideologies not between political activists. This is shameful to witness such things happening in Bengal where people are not allowed to exercise their democratic right," said former CPM leader and MP.
What happened during panchayat polls on 14 May
Despite massive security arrangements, widespread violence marred the panchayat polls. Clashes between the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition parties occurred in many parts of the state including North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and South Dinajpur districts.
More than 60,000 security personnel from West Bengal and neighbouring states were deployed for the panchayat polls on Monday.
Counting expected to begin at 7 am
Voting underway in Cooch Behar, Raiganj amid tight security
Repolling has been ordered in 10 booths in Hooghly, 28 booths in West Midnapore, 52 booths in Coochbehar, 63 booths in Murshidabad, 60 booths in Nadia, 59 booths in North 24 Parganas, 55 booths in Malda, 73 booths in Uttar Dinajpur and 26 in South 24 Pargans among others.
Jhargram only district to have no repolling
Re-election is being held in 19 of the 20 West Bengal districts for the Panchayati Raj institutions that went to the polls on 14 May. Jhargram is the only district where there would be no repolling.
After polling on Monday, bombs were hurled at 20 houses in clash between TMC workers, BJP activists
Post-poll violence was reported from parts of Howrah district on Monday where bombs were hurled at at least 20 houses during a clash between Trinamool Congress workers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists. A few vehicles were also vandalised and torched.
Sporadic incidents of violence took place in South and North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts late on Monday.
Repolling was ordered after several candidates met SEC officials
Aggrieved by the violence that marked Monday's panchayat polls in West Bengal, several candidates who were in the fray had met the State Election Commission (SEC) officials and demanded repolling in their booths on Tuesday.
“I have come here to inform the SEC about yesterday’s violence in my locality. Free and fair election did not take place in my area,” Etajul, an independent candidate from Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district, had told PTI.
The SEC ordered the re-election following the demand for it.
PM's comments outbursts of frustration: TMC
West Bengal poll violence 'murder of democracy', says Narendra Modi
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Mamata Banerjee government over violence in the panchayat polls in West Bengal, the state's ruling Trinamool Congress called it "outbursts of frustration".
"People weren't allowed to file nominations. People from all parties except one ruling the state have suffered. Workers of these parties were killed. This is serious. A land as great as West Bengal had to see such things. It is unfortunate," Modi said.
He was addressing workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s central office in the national capital after the party emerged as the single-largest party in the Karnataka Assembly polls. "Where is the spirit of democracy?" Modi asked.
07:20 (IST)
06:19 (IST)
06:12 (IST)
06:11 (IST)
06:07 (IST)
Updates begin for 17 May, Thursday
13:51 (IST)
Watch: Miscreants flee with ballot box in Malda district
10:13 (IST)
09:33 (IST)
Voting underway in Jalpaiguri's Shikarpur amid tight security
09:24 (IST)
08:58 (IST)
Visuals of voters queuing up in Bagdah in North 24 Parganas district
08:47 (IST)
08:07 (IST)
08:01 (IST)
MHA has sought report from West Bengal govt over poll violence
Violence was reported in a number of places during panchayat polls which was held on 14 May. In the wake of violence that left at least 10 dead, the Central government sought a report from the West Bengal government.
"Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the West Bengal government in view of the violence during panchayat elections," a senior Home Ministry official said. However, Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha said that the death toll and violence was "far lesser than in the past".
IANS
07:46 (IST)
07:41 (IST)
07:21 (IST)
