West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LIVE updates: Voters in Jadavpur constituency allege TMC leader Arabul Islam didn't allow them to cast vote

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Voters and BJP workers have alleged that people are not being allowed to cast their votes at the Bhangar polling booth under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Voters also claim that the TMC is not allowing people to cast votes. Voters claimed that TMC leader Arabul Islam did not allow them to vote.

The BJP's candidate for the Kolkata Dakshin constituency and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew, CK Bose slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence in the state over the election season so far. He also said that the TMC chief engages in "jihadi politics".

"Mamata Banerjee's politics is only jihadi politics today. She only employs criminals in her party, the Trinamool Congress is a congregation of opportunists who have come together to loot the state of West Bengalm" Bose said.

An EVM was replaced by polling officials after a malfunction was reported in the Panihati area of the Dum Dum constituency.

Abhishek Banerjee, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "bua-bhatija" remark in the election rally on 15 May. Banerjee, who has just cast his vote, sent a defamation notice to the prime minister over the same on Saturday.

Outside the polling booth, as the final phase of the Lok Sabha election, Abhishek said, "Whatever he (PM) said in the (public) meeting on 15 May in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said. If he fails to do so, I'll sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I'll drag him to the court and do the needful."

The prime minister had said that the days of the "bua-bhatija" government in the state are numbered, a charge he has often made referring to Mamata and Abhishek.

The BJP's candidate for Kolkata North, Rahul Sinha cast his vote at a polling booth in a school in Jadavpur on Sunday, for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Voting has been delayed in the Kolkata Dakshin constituency, as polling got underway for the final phase of the Lok Sabha election. An EVM glitch was reported in a booth in the City college polling station.

The Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency will witness Mala Roy of the TMC battling it out against BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose. The CPM has nominated Nandini Mukherjee and the Congress Mita Chakraborty.

All seats, barring Jadavpur, are set to see a four-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front. Congress has decided not to field a candidate in the Jadavpur constituency.

An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will vote in the nine constituencies on Sunday, which will decide the fate of 111 candidates.

Preparations are in place for the seventh and final phase of the general elections in West Bengal, where nine Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on Sunday.

An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will decide the fate of 111 candidates in these nine seats, Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC). Eight seats, barring Jadavpur, will witness a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front.

The Congress has given the Jadavpur seat a miss. The prime minister held four poll meetings on the last two days of the campaign, while Banerjee took part in several road shows at different places in the metropolis in the run-up to this phase.

The high-voltage campaign for the final phase saw poll meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress

leader Sachin Pilot and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Shah's roadshow in the city on Tuesday was marred by violence and destruction of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust in a college in north Kolkata.

In a first such action in India's electoral history, the Election Commission ordered campaigning in the nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 pm on Thursday, instead of 6 pm on Friday, in the wake of the violence between the BJP and the TMC during Shah's roadshow.

Besides general election observers and expenditure observers, the poll panel has for the first time deployed a special police observer and a special observer. VVPAT will be also be used in all the polling booths along with the EVMs, EC officials said.

Sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and considered the number two in the party, is seeking re-election from the Diamond Harbour seat, where he is pitted against BJP's Nilanjan Roy. The CPM has nominated Fuad Halim and the Congress Soumya Aich Roy for the seat.

In the Jadavpur seat, TMC's celebrity candidate Mimi Chakraborty will contest against Anupam Hazra of the BJP. The CPM has fielded senior leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

Basirhat Lok Sabha seat will see another star TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan locking horns with BJP's Sayantan Basu. The Congress has nominated Quazi Abdur Rahim and the Left Front constituent CPI, Pallab Sengupta.

In the Dum Dum seat, the BJP has fielded Samik Bhattacharya against sitting TMC MP Saugata Ray. Left Front major CPM has nominated Nepaldeb Bhattacharya, while the Congress announced the name of Saurav Saha.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghoshdastidar is contesting against BJP's Mrinal Kanti Debnath in Barasat, where the Congress has nominated Subrata Dutta and Left Front Constituent All India Forward Bloc, Haripada Biswas. In the Jaynagar (SC) seat, TMC's Pratima Mondal will contest against Ashok Kandary of the BJP. The Congress has fielded Tapan Mondal and Left Front constituent RSP, Subhas Naskar.

Choudhury Mohan Jatua is the TMC candidate from the Mathurapur (SC) constituency against BJP's Shyama Prasad Halder. The Congress has named Krittibas Sardar and the CPI(M) fielded Sarat Chandra Haldar for the seat.

In Kolkata North, Sudip Bandyopadhyay will contest against Rahul Sinha, the BJP national secretary. The CPI(M) has fielded Kaninika Bose and the Congress, Syed Shahid Imam. A total of 710 companies of central forces are being deployed by the Election Commission to cover 17,042 polling booths to ensure free and fair voting, officials said.

The nine constituencies are spread across the three districts of Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas.

