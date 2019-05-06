West Bengal Lok Sabha election 2019 voting LIVE updates: BJP accuses EC of not doing enough to ensure free and fair election in state

West Bengal Lok Sabha election LATEST updates: At a press conference, BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that the Election Commission "had not done enough" to make the Lok Sabha election free and fair in West Bengal despite the BJP approaching it a number of times.
In the Farsa road area of West Bengal's Howrah Lok Sabha constituency, BJP supporters have allegedly been beaten up by TMC workers. The TMC workers are are also threatening violence against the BJP supporters' families.
West Bengal reported stray incidents of violence in Bangaon, Hooghly and Barrackpore seats, an election official said. However, further details were awaited. Around 33 percent of nearly 1.17 crore voters cast their ballots till 12 pm of polling in the seven constituencies of West Bengal.
BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar addressed the press after reports of clashes between BJP and TMC workers in West Bengal's Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency and demanded a re-poll in the constituency, which reports said is a "prestige" battle for the parties.
The saffron party is also blaming West Bengal chief minister for the stray incidents of violence reported in the state.
Voters appeared angry and were agitating against TMC workers after they allegedly refused to allow the voters to enter the booth in Nadia district's Kalyani in Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. The complaints came from booth no 246,226,276.
Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from Barrackpore alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers as the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election got underway on Monday. He said, "I was attacked by TMC goons who have been brought from outside. Those people were scaring away our voters. I am injured."
Seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in West Bengal will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections on Monday. The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and Left Front constituent CPM are the main contenders in the seven seats where the fate of 83 candidates will be decided by a 1,16,91,889-strong electorate.
To ensure free and fair polling in Bongaon (SC), Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh (SC) seats, the Election Commission will deploy a total of 578 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 percent polling booths, officials said.
The campaign for these constituencies have seen poll meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata also participated in a number of roadshows, including one on the last day.
The TMC has fielded Mamata Thakur against BJP nomiee Shantanu Thakur inviting a split in the Matua community in the Bangaon (SC) seat. The CPM has nominated Alakesh Das, while the Congress has fielded Sourav Prosad.
Shantanu Thakur was injured in an accident on Saturday. Matua votes were considered a major factor in the Trinamool Congress' win in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls. With an estimated population of 30 lakh in the state, Matuas can influence results in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.
In Barrackpore, the TMC has fielded Dinesh Trivedi against BJP's Arjun Singh who defected from the TMC ahead of the polls. The Congress has nominated Mohammad Alam and the CPM's candidate is Gargi Chatterjee.
The Howrah Lok Sabha seat will see footballer-turned-polictician Prasun Banerjee of the TMC locking horns with BJP's Rantidev Sengupta. The Congress has nominated Suvra Ghosh and the CPM has nominated Sumitro Adhikary.
In Uluberia, TMC's Sajda Ahmed will contest against Joy Banerjee of the BJP. The Congress has fielded Shoma Ranisree Roy and Maksuda Khatun has been nominated by the CPM. Kalyan Banerjee is the TMC candidate from Sreerampur against BJP's Debjit Sarkar. The Congress has nominated Debabrata Biswas and the CPM named Tirthankar Ray for the seat.
In Hooghly the seat, Dr Ratna De Nag of the TMC will contest against BJP's celebrity candidate Locket Chatterjee. The CPM has nominated Pradip Saha and the Congress has fielded Pratul Chandra Saha for the seat.
In the Arambagh (SC) seat, TMC's Aparupa Poddar will contest against Tapan Kumar Ray of the BJP. The CPM has fielded Sakti Mohan Malik and the Congress has nominated Jyoti Kumari Das.
Besides general election observers and expenditure observers, the poll panel has for the first time deployed a special police observer and a special observer. In another first, VVPATs will be used in all the polling booths along with the EVMs, EC sources said.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 06, 2019 14:07:33 IST
Highlights
VOTER TURNOUT TILL 2 PM: 50 percent
Bangaon: 49.42 percent
Barrackpore: 46.26 percent
Howrah: 45.97 percent
Uluberia: 54.39 percent
Sreerampur: 52.99 percent
Hooghly: 51.6 percent
Arambag: 53.84 percent
BJP Bengal delegation to meet CEO
A BJP delegation led by state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar and member of the election committee Sishir Bajoria, shall meet West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) over the party's demand for re-polling in the state's Barrackpore constituency. Initial reports said BJP wants repolling in Barrackpore.
Input by A Ghose
Voters in Bangaon accuse people at the booth of influencing votes
In the Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal, voters alleged they were not being allowed to cast their vote by some men.
These women returned from the booth and claimed they were being denied voting rights. They said, "The leaders at the booth said, 'Who will you vote for? Didi? We'll do it for you'.
She also alleged that her brother and sister were manhandled by the leaders at the booth and that she has been able to stand in line to vote, finally.
Security have reportedly caught hold of these unidentified men who the locals claim are outsiders.
Input by Input by A Ghose
BJP claims EC hasn't done enough to ensure free and fair election in West Bengal
At a press conference, BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that the Election Commission "had not done enough" to make the Lok Sabha election free and fair in West Bengal despite the BJP approaching it a number of times.
VOTER TURNOUT TILL 1 PM: 35 percent
Bangaon: 38.86 percent
Barrackpore: 39.21 percent
Howrah: 41.63 percent
Uluberia: 36.07 percent
Sreerampur: 39 percent
Hooghly: 43.58 percent
Arambag: 36.53 percent
BJP supporters allegedly beaten up by TMC workers
In the Farsa road area of West Bengal's Howrah Lok Sabha constituency, BJP supporters have allegedly been beaten up by TMC workers. The TMC workers are are also threatening violence against the BJP supporters' families.
Input by SS Parveen
BJP alleges central security forces not deployed in West Bengal
Amid reports of clashes between the BJP and TMC in West Bengal, the BJP has claimed that central security forces have not been deployed in the state. The saffron party also accused TMC workers of "influencing" voters.
However, Election Commission officials were quoted by reports as saying that the poll panel will deploy a total of 578 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 percent polling booths.
West Bengal Poll observer's appointment challenged in SC
The appointment of special poll observer Vivek Dubey has been challenged in the Supreme Court, India Today reported. The development comes amid clashes between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers in the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.
More details are awaited.
CPM worker dies after clash with TMC
A CPM worker Sheikh Kamril died after alleged clashes with Trinamool Congress workers in East Burdwan in West Bengal. However, this region did not go to polls on Monday. CPM tweeted that five other members of the party were also hospitalised.
Visuals of polling at Howrah constituency
Election Commission spokesperson tweeted that polling in full swing in Vivekananda colony, under Howrah Constituency.
EC removes polling officer in Arambag constituency
A polling officer at a booth under Arambag Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal was reportedly removed by the Election Commission on Monday after Trinamool Congress leader Maharaja Nag was allegedly caught on camera while guiding people to vote.
VOTER TURNOUT TILL 12 PM: 33 percent
Bangaon: 31.38 percent
Barrackpore: 30.03 percent
Howrah: 31.93 percent
Uluberia: 36.07 percent
Sreerampur: 36.84 percent
Hooghly: 33.55 percent
Arambag: 34.98 percent
BJP demands re-poll in Barrackpore after clashes
BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar addressed the press after reports of clashes between BJP and TMC workers in West Bengal's Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency and demanded a re-poll in the constituency, which reports said is a "prestige" battle for the parties.
The saffron party is also blaming West Bengal chief minister for the stray incidents of violence reported in the state.
Drama continues in Barrackpore
BJP Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh reportedly chased away some people at a polling booth in Naraynpur as he alleged that they were outsiders. Singh fell while chasing behind them.
VOTER TURNOUT TILL 11 AM: 17 percent
Bangaon: 17.59 percent
Barrackpore: 13.99 percent
Howrah: 18.71 percent
Uluberia: 20.59 percent
Sreerampur: 15.15 percent
Hooghly: 18.86 percent
Arambag: 19.19 percent
Uluberia records highest voter turnout in West Bengal
Of the seven constituencies, Uluberia recorded maximum polling at 20.59 per cent till 9 am, followed by Arambagh (SC) 19.19 percent, Sreerampore 17.41 percent, Howrah recorded 16.18 percent, Hooghly 15.73 percent, Barrackpore 13.99 percent and Bongaon (SC) 13.68 percent.
VOTER TURNOUT: 16 percent recorded till 9 am in West Bengal
Around 16.68 percent of nearly 1.17 crore voters cast their ballots in the first two hours of polling in the fifth phase in seven Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.
Howrah booth also sees clash between BJP, TMC
Belur boys school in Howrah district witnessed yet another minor clash between BJP and TMC workers. Both the party's cadres were seen involving themselves in a scuffle inside the polling booth, in the presence of the special polling observer. Former TMC councilor Paltu Banik and his supporters had reportedly instigated the fight
Input by A Ghose
Hooghly BJP candidate argues with presiding officer
BJP candidate from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee, while touring booths at Dhaniakhali alleged that the TMC was not letting the BJP polling agent enter the booth and that the presiding officer was allegedly taking TMC's side.
Input by A Ghose
EC seeks report on poll violence in Barrackpore, says report
The Election Commission has sought a report on the poll violence allegedly between the BJP candidate from Barrackpore, Ajay Singh, and TMC workers, India Today reported.
BJP candidate alleges he was attacked by TMC workers in Barrackpore
Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from Barrackpore alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers as the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election got underway on Monday. He said, "I was attacked by TMC goons who have been brought from outside. Those people were scaring away our voters. I am injured."
Matua community holds influence over at least five Lok Sabha seats
With an estimated population of 30 lakh in the state, the Matuas community can influence results in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.
578 central security forces to be deployed in 7 Lok Sabha constituencies
To ensure free and fair polling in Bongaon (SC), Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh (SC) seats, the Election Commission has deployed a total of 578 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 percent polling booths, officials said.
Fate of 83 candidates to be decided in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election today
Seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in West Bengal will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections on Monday.
The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and Left Front constituent CPM are the main contenders in the seven seats where the fate of 83 candidates will be decided by a 1,16,91,889-strong electorate.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
14:07 (IST)
VOTER TURNOUT TILL 2 PM: 50 percent
Bangaon: 49.42 percent
Barrackpore: 46.26 percent
Howrah: 45.97 percent
Uluberia: 54.39 percent
Sreerampur: 52.99 percent
Hooghly: 51.6 percent
Arambag: 53.84 percent
13:58 (IST)
BJP Bengal delegation to meet CEO
A BJP delegation led by state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar and member of the election committee Sishir Bajoria, shall meet West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) over the party's demand for re-polling in the state's Barrackpore constituency. Initial reports said BJP wants repolling in Barrackpore.
Input by A Ghose
13:50 (IST)
Voters in Bangaon accuse people at the booth of influencing votes
In the Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal, voters alleged they were not being allowed to cast their vote by some men.
These women returned from the booth and claimed they were being denied voting rights. They said, "The leaders at the booth said, 'Who will you vote for? Didi? We'll do it for you'.
She also alleged that her brother and sister were manhandled by the leaders at the booth and that she has been able to stand in line to vote, finally.
Security have reportedly caught hold of these unidentified men who the locals claim are outsiders.
Input by Input by A Ghose
13:30 (IST)
BJP claims EC hasn't done enough to ensure free and fair election in West Bengal
At a press conference, BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that the Election Commission "had not done enough" to make the Lok Sabha election free and fair in West Bengal despite the BJP approaching it a number of times.
13:09 (IST)
VOTER TURNOUT TILL 1 PM: 35 percent
Bangaon: 38.86 percent
Barrackpore: 39.21 percent
Howrah: 41.63 percent
Uluberia: 36.07 percent
Sreerampur: 39 percent
Hooghly: 43.58 percent
Arambag: 36.53 percent
13:02 (IST)
BJP supporters allegedly beaten up by TMC workers
In the Farsa road area of West Bengal's Howrah Lok Sabha constituency, BJP supporters have allegedly been beaten up by TMC workers. The TMC workers are are also threatening violence against the BJP supporters' families.
Input by SS Parveen
12:57 (IST)
BJP alleges central security forces not deployed in West Bengal
Amid reports of clashes between the BJP and TMC in West Bengal, the BJP has claimed that central security forces have not been deployed in the state. The saffron party also accused TMC workers of "influencing" voters.
However, Election Commission officials were quoted by reports as saying that the poll panel will deploy a total of 578 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 percent polling booths.
12:51 (IST)
West Bengal Poll observer's appointment challenged in SC
The appointment of special poll observer Vivek Dubey has been challenged in the Supreme Court, India Today reported. The development comes amid clashes between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers in the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.
More details are awaited.
12:41 (IST)
CPM worker dies after clash with TMC
A CPM worker Sheikh Kamril died after alleged clashes with Trinamool Congress workers in East Burdwan in West Bengal. However, this region did not go to polls on Monday. CPM tweeted that five other members of the party were also hospitalised.
12:35 (IST)
Visuals of polling at Howrah constituency
Election Commission spokesperson tweeted that polling in full swing in Vivekananda colony, under Howrah Constituency.
12:33 (IST)
EC removes polling officer in Arambag constituency
A polling officer at a booth under Arambag Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal was reportedly removed by the Election Commission on Monday after Trinamool Congress leader Maharaja Nag was allegedly caught on camera while guiding people to vote.
12:29 (IST)
Family members faceoff in Matua-dominated Bangaon constituency
That a family feud can turn into a subject of rivalry between two political parties can be witnessed if someone visits Thakurnagar town in West Bengal.
Located close to the India-Bangladesh border, the town, about 63 kilometres from Kolkata, in North 24 Parganas district falls under the Bangaon Lok Sabha seat, which is among the six constituencies in the state that is dominated by the Matua community.
12:15 (IST)
VOTER TURNOUT TILL 12 PM: 33 percent
Bangaon: 31.38 percent
Barrackpore: 30.03 percent
Howrah: 31.93 percent
Uluberia: 36.07 percent
Sreerampur: 36.84 percent
Hooghly: 33.55 percent
Arambag: 34.98 percent
12:07 (IST)
BJP demands re-poll in Barrackpore after clashes
BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar addressed the press after reports of clashes between BJP and TMC workers in West Bengal's Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency and demanded a re-poll in the constituency, which reports said is a "prestige" battle for the parties.
The saffron party is also blaming West Bengal chief minister for the stray incidents of violence reported in the state.
12:02 (IST)
Drama continues in Barrackpore
BJP Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh reportedly chased away some people at a polling booth in Naraynpur as he alleged that they were outsiders. Singh fell while chasing behind them.
11:59 (IST)
VOTER TURNOUT TILL 11 AM: 17 percent
Bangaon: 17.59 percent
Barrackpore: 13.99 percent
Howrah: 18.71 percent
Uluberia: 20.59 percent
Sreerampur: 15.15 percent
Hooghly: 18.86 percent
Arambag: 19.19 percent
11:40 (IST)
Uluberia records highest voter turnout in West Bengal
Of the seven constituencies, Uluberia recorded maximum polling at 20.59 per cent till 9 am, followed by Arambagh (SC) 19.19 percent, Sreerampore 17.41 percent, Howrah recorded 16.18 percent, Hooghly 15.73 percent, Barrackpore 13.99 percent and Bongaon (SC) 13.68 percent.
11:35 (IST)
VOTER TURNOUT: 16 percent recorded till 9 am in West Bengal
Around 16.68 percent of nearly 1.17 crore voters cast their ballots in the first two hours of polling in the fifth phase in seven Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.
11:23 (IST)
Howrah booth also sees clash between BJP, TMC
Belur boys school in Howrah district witnessed yet another minor clash between BJP and TMC workers. Both the party's cadres were seen involving themselves in a scuffle inside the polling booth, in the presence of the special polling observer. Former TMC councilor Paltu Banik and his supporters had reportedly instigated the fight
Input by A Ghose
11:19 (IST)
Hooghly BJP candidate argues with presiding officer
BJP candidate from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee, while touring booths at Dhaniakhali alleged that the TMC was not letting the BJP polling agent enter the booth and that the presiding officer was allegedly taking TMC's side.
Input by A Ghose
11:08 (IST)
EC seeks report on poll violence in Barrackpore, says report
The Election Commission has sought a report on the poll violence allegedly between the BJP candidate from Barrackpore, Ajay Singh, and TMC workers, India Today reported.
11:03 (IST)
BJP candidate alleges he was attacked by TMC workers in Barrackpore
Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from Barrackpore alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers as the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election got underway on Monday. He said, "I was attacked by TMC goons who have been brought from outside. Those people were scaring away our voters. I am injured."
08:55 (IST)
Matua community holds influence over at least five Lok Sabha seats
With an estimated population of 30 lakh in the state, the Matuas community can influence results in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.
08:53 (IST)
578 central security forces to be deployed in 7 Lok Sabha constituencies
To ensure free and fair polling in Bongaon (SC), Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh (SC) seats, the Election Commission has deployed a total of 578 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 percent polling booths, officials said.
08:52 (IST)
Fate of 83 candidates to be decided in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election today
Seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in West Bengal will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections on Monday.
The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and Left Front constituent CPM are the main contenders in the seven seats where the fate of 83 candidates will be decided by a 1,16,91,889-strong electorate.