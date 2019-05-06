West Bengal Lok Sabha election 2019 voting LIVE updates: BJP accuses EC of not doing enough to ensure free and fair election in state

West Bengal Lok Sabha election LATEST updates: At a press conference, BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that the Election Commission "had not done enough" to make the Lok Sabha election free and fair in West Bengal despite the BJP approaching it a number of times.

In the Farsa road area of West Bengal's Howrah Lok Sabha constituency, BJP supporters have allegedly been beaten up by TMC workers. The TMC workers are are also threatening violence against the BJP supporters' families.

West Bengal reported stray incidents of violence in Bangaon, Hooghly and Barrackpore seats, an election official said. However, further details were awaited. Around 33 percent of nearly 1.17 crore voters cast their ballots till 12 pm of polling in the seven constituencies of West Bengal.

BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar addressed the press after reports of clashes between BJP and TMC workers in West Bengal's Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency and demanded a re-poll in the constituency, which reports said is a "prestige" battle for the parties.

The saffron party is also blaming West Bengal chief minister for the stray incidents of violence reported in the state.

Voters appeared angry and were agitating against TMC workers after they allegedly refused to allow the voters to enter the booth in Nadia district's Kalyani in Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. The complaints came from booth no 246,226,276.

Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from Barrackpore alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers as the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election got underway on Monday. He said, "I was attacked by TMC goons who have been brought from outside. Those people were scaring away our voters. I am injured."

Seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in West Bengal will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections on Monday. The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and Left Front constituent CPM are the main contenders in the seven seats where the fate of 83 candidates will be decided by a 1,16,91,889-strong electorate.

To ensure free and fair polling in Bongaon (SC), Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh (SC) seats, the Election Commission will deploy a total of 578 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 percent polling booths, officials said.

The campaign for these constituencies have seen poll meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata also participated in a number of roadshows, including one on the last day.

The TMC has fielded Mamata Thakur against BJP nomiee Shantanu Thakur inviting a split in the Matua community in the Bangaon (SC) seat. The CPM has nominated Alakesh Das, while the Congress has fielded Sourav Prosad.

Shantanu Thakur was injured in an accident on Saturday. Matua votes were considered a major factor in the Trinamool Congress' win in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls. With an estimated population of 30 lakh in the state, Matuas can influence results in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.

In Barrackpore, the TMC has fielded Dinesh Trivedi against BJP's Arjun Singh who defected from the TMC ahead of the polls. The Congress has nominated Mohammad Alam and the CPM's candidate is Gargi Chatterjee.

The Howrah Lok Sabha seat will see footballer-turned-polictician Prasun Banerjee of the TMC locking horns with BJP's Rantidev Sengupta. The Congress has nominated Suvra Ghosh and the CPM has nominated Sumitro Adhikary.

In Uluberia, TMC's Sajda Ahmed will contest against Joy Banerjee of the BJP. The Congress has fielded Shoma Ranisree Roy and Maksuda Khatun has been nominated by the CPM. Kalyan Banerjee is the TMC candidate from Sreerampur against BJP's Debjit Sarkar. The Congress has nominated Debabrata Biswas and the CPM named Tirthankar Ray for the seat.

In Hooghly the seat, Dr Ratna De Nag of the TMC will contest against BJP's celebrity candidate Locket Chatterjee. The CPM has nominated Pradip Saha and the Congress has fielded Pratul Chandra Saha for the seat.

In the Arambagh (SC) seat, TMC's Aparupa Poddar will contest against Tapan Kumar Ray of the BJP. The CPM has fielded Sakti Mohan Malik and the Congress has nominated Jyoti Kumari Das.

Besides general election observers and expenditure observers, the poll panel has for the first time deployed a special police observer and a special observer. In another first, VVPATs will be used in all the polling booths along with the EVMs, EC sources said.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.