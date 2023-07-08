'West Bengal known for violence under TMC rule': BJP
Nine people were killed in election-related violence in West Bengal since midnight as voting was underway on Saturday for the three-tier panchayat polls in the state, officials said
As reports of violence in West Bengal amid Panchayat polls continue to rule headlines, BJP on Saturday said that the state under Trinamool Congress has become a tragic example of violence in democracy.
BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi said that as opposed to a state that used to be a centre of art, culture and science, West Bengal has now become known for “crimes, anti-national activities and dangerous appeasement.”
He alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government has been using criminals for violence during the elections by giving them protection.
Trivedi added that members of both BJP and Left-Congress have been killed under TMC.
“Violence has been going on in Bengal for years. It is not only continuing but gradually rising,” he said.
Comparing the situation in West Bengal with Bihar, the BJP spokesperson said, “The situation in Bengal is a lot like in Bihar of the 1990s, Trivdei said, accusing the TMC of tainting the polls with blood. The state government’s actions have been exposed through Constitutional means.”
In a swipe at the State Election Commission, he said it had itself demanded security forces for carrying out elections but cannot decide what kind of forces there should be.
Among those killed were five TMC members, and one worker each of the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress, and the supporter of an Independent candidate, they said.
Besides violent clashes that injured several people, ballot boxes were destroyed in at least two polling booths, they added.
As many as 5.67 crore voters are expected to exercise their right to franchise in the state today between 7 am to 5 pm. There are nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads and 63,229 gram panchayats seats.
The elections will be held in a single phase with over 2,00,000 candidates contesting the polls. The crucial polls will prove as a litmus test for various parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
With inputs from agencies
