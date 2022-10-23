West Bengal: Hooghly youth arrested for Facebook post against Mamata Banerjee

Tribeni (West Bengal): A BJP has been arrested at Tribeni in the Hooghly district of West Bengal for allegedly posting insulting comments against CM Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had filed a complaint against the accused at the Magra police station.

The accused BJP worker, who has been identified as Sourav Bhattacharya, was arrested on Sunday morning and produced at a local court in Chunchura. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 505 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court sent to accused to custody till October 28.

This is the second crackdown against online dissent by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the last few months. Youtuber Roddur Roy was arrested a few months ago for his comments against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP has slammed Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over Sourav’s arrest. Launching a strong attack against the ruling party, the BJP’s Hooghly organizational district general secretary Suresh Sau said, “There is no rule of law in the state. Qualified people are not getting jobs. Unqualified people are stealing the jobs that should have gone to the deserving. Police brutalizing peaceful protest in the dark of night. Nothing can be said. BJP is protesting against corruption. We will continue to do so. The police will file a false case in this issue. But we will not back down.”

While giving a counter-reaction to the BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Arindam Ganguly said, “The comments made by that BJP worker against Mamata Banerjee can never be accepted. What else do people expect from the BJP? What is the real culture of BJP is clear from their words. Such comments are strongly condemned.”

Incidentally, the politics of West Bengal is in a frenzy over the crackdown against teaching job aspirants who had been staging a hunger strike in front of the state education department headquarters at Karunamayi in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata. The police had removed them from the protest site in a violent and brutal manner on Thursday night.

The incident has sparked anger across West Bengal with the BJP and people from other sections of the society speaking out against Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

