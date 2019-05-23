West Bengal Election Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek trails in Diamond Harbour, BJP's Sambit Patra behind in Odisha's Puri

East States Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, is trailing from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour seat behind BJP's Nilanjan Roy. In Odisha's Puri, BJP's Sambit Patra is behind BJD's Pinaki Mishra.
Early trends show BJP leading in North Bengal. According to News18, BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi is leading from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.
Counting of votes has begun for the Lok Sabha election results 2019. There are 21 seats in the fray in Odisha, 42 in West Bengal and 25 in total in eight states in the North East.
Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday, a day before counting, conceded that the party will not be able to form a government on its own in the state, indicating that it's a straight fight between the BJD and the BJP in Odisha.
The Election Commission has deployed 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, in addition to the 82 companies already present in the state, to ensure security at the counting centres and check any post-poll violence.
The tumultuous election in the eastern states, especially in West Bengal, will reach their end with the counting of votes on 23 May.
West Bengal transformed into a battle ground for chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with many incidents of violence being reported through the seven phases of polls in the state. On the day of counting, 282 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in West Bengal, with a tight three-layer security and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed around 58 counting centres. A total of 25,000 personnel will count votes and the process will see a 5-6 hours’ delay, due to the Supreme Court-mandated VVPAT-EVM matching. The state has 42 Lok Sabha constituencies and 466 candidates in the fray.
Odisha saw a four-phase election to 21 Lok Sabha seats, the counting for which will be held at 63 centres amidst tight security. A total of 67,000 officials will conduct the process, which will bring the BJP-Biju Janata Dal (BJD) face-off to its conclusion. Senior BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda switched camps to BJP ahead of the elections, strengthening the saffron party’s camp in the state. However, most of the exit polls indicate chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD will lead in the tally of seats.
In Sikkim, the second smallest state of the country, polls to the sole Parliamentary constituency and Assembly seats were held on 11 April. In Assam, the exit polls have forecast that the BJP will win seven to ten seats, while the Congress is likely to bag two to six seats. Among other parties in the fray are the Asom Gana Parishad, which has allied with the BJP. The Congress said the exit poll results were a ploy by the BJP to divert attention of the people when it is actually faced by imminent defeat.
Exit polls also predict a victory for the saffron party in 18-20 seats in the north-eastern region, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, each of which hold two seats in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, however, is expected to sweep Nagaland and Mizoram.
Collectively, the northeastern states account for 25 Members of Parliament. Assam sends 14 MPs, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur send two MPs each, while Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram have one seat each in the Lok Sabha.
Voting was held in seven phases, on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May across 10.3 lakh polling stations. The polls saw a voter turnout of 67 percent, with over 8,000 candidates in the fray across 542 constituencies. The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress won 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009.
Highlights
West Bengal election results latest updates
Assam election results latest updates
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101 Reporters
Odisha election results latest updates
West Bengal election results latest updates
Nagaland election results latest updates
Input by Loreni Tsanglao/101 Reporters
More on Nagaland
North East election results latest updates
Why is the North East important for BJP?
The BJP is hoping to win an unprecedented 19 seats in the North East, from where the eight states send 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Given how the BJP recently lost the Assmebly elections in the Hindi heartland states, where it bagged 191 of the 226 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2014, the BJP is banking on making up for these possible losses in the Lok Sabha polls by winning seats in the eight north eastern states of India.
Assam sends 14 MPs to the Lok Sabha, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur each send two, and Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram have one Lok Sabha seat each.
Odisha election results latest updates
Meghalaya election results latest updates
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101 Reporters
West Bengal election results latest updates
West Bengal election results latest updates
Counting of votes begins for Lok Sabha election results 2019
Odisha election results latest updates
Bibhuti Mohapatro/101 Reporters
Odisha election results latest updates
Naveen Patnaik uncomfortable with 'B factor'
For 19 years and four successive terms, Naveen Patnaik has ruled Odisha. His party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) — named after his father Biju Patnaik — is widely expected to emerge as the single largest party in the 2019 Assembly election. Patnaik, however, doesn’t seem to be comfortable with the 'B factor', for the names of his two former associates-turned-bête noirs, start with the second letter of English alphabet — Bijoy Mohapatra and Baijayant Panda. Both contested from the enemy BJP camp.
Read more here
West Bengal election results latest updates
Chronic political violence in West Bengal paints democracy in blood
The sorry state of affairs in Bengal begs these questions — will the politics in West Bengal always be tainted in blood? Do workers always have to sacrifice themselves for the party's "cause"? Is there no way to ensure a peaceful democratic process in the state? Will the thirst for political power always overshadow the need for fair and transparent elections? Is violence the only solution these parties see
Read more here
West Bengal election results latest updates
TMC asks workers to guard strongrooms fearing EVM manipulation
The Trinamool Congress leadership has asked its workers in West Bengal to guard strongrooms in their respective areas, fearing that the BJP might try to smuggle out EVMs. "We apprehend that the BJP might try to manipulate the EVMs. Therefore, our party supremo (and chief minister Mamata Banerjee) has ordered us to be high on alert," a TMC leader said.
Voting days, and even the days after polling ended, were wrough with allegations of EVM manipulation. The Election Commission, on Wednesday, rejected the request of 22 Opposition parties to tally VVPATs at five polling stations in each Assembly segment before counting begins and not at the end as planned. The poll panel has maintained throughout that the voting machines are tamper-proof.
PTI
Odisha election results latest updates
Congress concedes defeat in Odisha before counting of votes
Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday, a day before counting, conceded that the party will not be able to form a government on its own in the state and may even lose the Opposition status in the Assembly, indicating that it's a straight fight between the BJD and the BJP in Odisha. However, he is confident that the party's performance will be better than its 2014 show.
In 2014, the Congress had bagged only 16 of the total 147 seats in the Odisha Assembly and had failed to open its account in the Lok Sabha polls. Various exit polls this time predicted one Lok Sabha seat and 15 Assembly seats for the party. The polls forecast an impressive performance by the BJP in Odisha, many even suggesting that the saffron party will bag more seats than the ruling BJD.
North East states election results latest update
North eastern states send 25 MPs to Lok Sabha
North East sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Assam sends 14 MPs, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur each send two, and Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram have one Lok Sabha seat each.
North East states election results latest updates
Exit polls predict BJP win in most of North East
Exit polls also predict a victory for the saffron party in 18-20 seats in the North East, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, each of which have two seats in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, however, is expected to sweep Nagaland and Mizoram.
North East states election results latest updates
BJP pipped to win in Assam
In Sikkim, India's second smallest state, polls to the sole Lok Sabha constituency and 32 Assembly seats were held on 11 April. In Assam, the exit polls have forecast that the BJP will win seven to 10 of the 14 seats, while the Congress is likely to bag two to six. Among other parties in the fray is BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad.
Odisha election results latest updates
Odisha awaits results of both Lok Sabha, Assembly elections
Odisha saw a four-phase election to 21 Lok Sabha seats, the counting for which will be held at 63 centres amid tight security. A total of 67,000 officials will conduct the process, which will bring the BJP-Biju Janata Dal (BJD) face-off to its conclusion.
Senior BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda switched camps to the BJP ahead of the elections, strengthening the saffron party’s camp in the state. However, most of the exit polls indicated that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's BJD will lead in the tally of seats.
West Bengal election results latest updates
Battle West Bengal
West Bengal transformed into a battleground for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with violence taking precendence throughout the election season, including the seven phases of voting in the state. With casualties on both sides, the BJP and TMC continued to trade blame for the violence all through the Lok Sabha polls.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Tumultuous elections to end today
The tumultuous elections in India will reach their end with the counting of votes on 23 May. The Election Commission is going to begin counting the votes cast in the Lok Sabha election at 8 am.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Denied Opposition request because changing VVPAT count protocol not practical
The Election Commission on Wednesday said it rejected the demand of 22 political parties to count slips from paper trail machine before the counting of votes polled in EVMs because it was not "feasible". This was a day after a delegation met the EC.
The poll panel issued a statement saying that after two rounds of in-depth discussions, "it has neither been found possible nor feasible to accede to this demand" in the overall context and especially in view of a Supreme Court judgment of 8 April, which had directed the poll panel that the random selection of VVPATs will be subject to the process of VVPAT slip verification as per the EVM guidelines in force.
Read more here
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Counting of votes at all 542 constituencies to begin at 8 am
The Election Commission of India will start counting of votes today (23 May) at 8 am for the seven-phased elections to the Lok Sabha in what is being touted as the world's biggest democratic exercise. This will bring the curtains down on a bitterly-fought election.
Since the Election Commission will also be tallying the VVPATs slips with EVM votes at five polling booths in each Assembly segment, the final results can take a little longer to be announced.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101 Reporters
More on Nagaland
09:16 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP leads in vote share, according to EC
According to the Election Commission, the Trinamool Congress so far has 39.44 percent of the votes and the BJP has 49.02 percent of the vote share. The CPM is trailing with 6.59 percent of the votes and the Congress even more with 1.50 percent of the total votes counted.
09:06 (IST)
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
How are the votes counted?
09:03 (IST)
North East election results latest updates
Why is the North East important for BJP?
The BJP is hoping to win an unprecedented 19 seats in the North East, from where the eight states send 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Given how the BJP recently lost the Assmebly elections in the Hindi heartland states, where it bagged 191 of the 226 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2014, the BJP is banking on making up for these possible losses in the Lok Sabha polls by winning seats in the eight north eastern states of India.
Assam sends 14 MPs to the Lok Sabha, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur each send two, and Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram have one Lok Sabha seat each.
Input by A Ghose/ 101 Reporters
08:34 (IST)
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101 Reporters
Input by A Ghose/101 Reporters
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101 Reporters
Bibhuti Mohapatro/101 Reporters
PTI
Read more here
