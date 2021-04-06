West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE updates: Section 144 in all 31 seats voting today; 205 candidates in fray

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE updates: Describing all 31 Assembly constituencies as 'sensitive', the Election Commission on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC

The stage is set for the third phase of the Assembly poll in West Bengal today (6 April, Tuesday) where over 78 lakh voters will decide the fate of 205 candidates in 31 seats across three districts — South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly — go into polls.

Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, TMC minister Ashima Patra and former CPM minister Kanti Ganguly are among the 205 candidates whose campaigns for the third phase of elections in 31 seats in West Bengal ended on Sunday evening.

In this phase, elections will be held in parts of rural Howrah, the Sunderban region, the Diamond Harbour and Baruipur belts in the South 24 Parganas, and parts of the Hooghly district.

In all, 10,871 polling stations have been set up in the 31 Assembly constituencies where elections will be held from 7 am to 6.30 pm.

"A decision was taken to impose Section 144 of CrPC in all the 16 assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas (Part II), seven seats in Howrah (Part I) and eight seats in Hooghly (Part 1) where polling will be held tomorrow," the official said.

The order prohibits public gatherings in the constituencies spread over parts of three districts on Tuesday when the third phase of elections will be held.

Describing all 31 West Bengal Assembly constituencies where polls will be held on Tuesday as ''sensitive'', the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, an official said.

There will be 166 companies of central forces in Hooghly and 133 in the rural areas of Howrah.

The EC allocated the highest 396 companies of central forces for the 5,544 booths in the three police districts in the South 24 Parganas – Baruipur, Diamond Harbour and Sundarban.

At least 618 companies of central forces will be deployed in this phase, Election Commission sources said, adding that all the booths have been identified as "sensitive".

However, the allegations of corruption in Amphan relief and the rise of ISF in certain pockets are among the factors that are being closely watched for their potential to affect the TMC's fortunes.

The 16 seats in South 24 Parganas, going to the polls in this phase, are the most affected by cyclone Amphan that hit the state amid the lockdown last May. Significantly, these are TMC strongholds, having massive grassroots organisation, with many being part of Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.

BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, Dipak Haldar, on Tuesday cast his vote at Abdalpur FP Primary School in the district for the third phase of Bengal polls.

Voting is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in 16 seats in South 24 Parganas district (part 2), seven in Howrah (part 1) and eight in Hooghly (part 1) on Tuesday.

"Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters," Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the voters of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to vote in record numbers in the Assembly elections.

Among these candidates, the TMC and BJP have fielded 31 candidates each; 13 each by the BSP and CPI(M); seven by the Congress; two by the All India Forward Bloc; one by the Revolutionary Socialist Party; 68 independents; and 39 from other parties.

Total 205 candidates, including 13 women, have been fielded in the third phase of Bengal polls — prominent among them are TMC MLAs Ashima Patra (Dhanekhali) and Namita Saha ( Magrahat Purba), BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta (Tarakeswar) and CPM leader Kanti Ganguly (Raidighi).

The allegations of corruption in Amphan relief and the rise of ISF in certain pockets are among the factors that are being closely watched for their potential to affect the TMC's fortunes.

The third phase of the West Bengal Assembly election will be held on Tuesday amid tight security and COVID-19 protocols.

In this phase, elections will be held in parts of rural Howrah, the Sunderban region, the Diamond Harbour and Baruipur belts in the South 24 Parganas, and parts of the Hooghly district. The third phase of polling will cover a total of 31 constituencies.

A total of 78,52,425 voters will decide the fate of 205 candidates in the 31 seats. Of them, 39,93,280 are males, 38,58,902 females and 243 third gender voters.

In all, 10,871 polling stations have been set up in the Assembly constituencies, where elections will be held from 7 am to 6.30 pm.

At least 618 companies of central forces will be deployed in this phase, Election Commission sources told PTI, adding that all the booths have been identified as "sensitive".

The EC allocated the highest 396 companies of central forces for the 5,544 booths in the three police districts in the South 24 Parganas -- Baruipur, Diamond Harbour and Sundarban.

Key battles

The 16 seats in South 24 Parganas, going to the polls in this phase, are the most affected by cyclone Amphan that hit the state amid the lockdown last May. Significantly, these are TMC strongholds, having massive grassroots organisation, with many being part of Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.

However, the allegations of corruption in Amphan relief and the rise of ISF in certain pockets are among the factors that are being closely watched for their potential to affect the TMC's fortunes.

The seven seats going to the polls in Howrah, another TMC stronghold in its south Bengal bastion, are mostly in the rural areas of the district. The TMC won 15 of the 16 seats in this district in the 2016 assembly elections. However, the switching over of state minister Rajib Banerjee, a senior TMC leader of the district, to the BJP ahead of the elections is being closely watched for its potential to sway the polls.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are being held in eight phases. The first two phases were on 27 March and 1 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.