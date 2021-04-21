Politics

West Bengal Election 2021: Full list of 43 constituencies set to vote tomorrow in Phase 6

The 43 Assembly seats are spread across four districts – Uttar Dinajpur, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman

FP Staff April 21, 2021 19:08:00 IST
Poll officials prepare for the Assembly poll in West Bengal. ANI

A total of 43 seats spread across West Bengal will vote tomorrow (Thursday, 22 April) in phase six of the multi-phased election.

The sixth phase will see over 1 crore voters deciding the fate of 306 candidates across 43 constituencies spread across four districts.

The TMC and the BJP are contesting all the 43 Assembly seats in Phase 6 of the West Bengal polls.

Both the TMC and the BJP have pitched hard to gain the confidence of Matuas, who make for a large chunk of the state's Scheduled Caste population, in most of the 17 Assembly segments going to polls in this phase in North 24 Parganas district and some of the nine seats in Nadia.

Prominent names in the sixth phase of the Assembly polls include BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy, TMC ministers Jyotipriyo Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya and CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya.

Elections have been held in 180 constituencies so far, and the remaining 114 seats are set to go to polls between 22 and 29 April.

Votes will be counted on 2 May.

Full list of constituencies going to polls in Phase 6:

Sr No Constituency Name District
1 Chopra Uttar Dinajpur
2 Islampur Uttar Dinajpur
3 Goalpokhar Uttar Dinajpur
4 Chakulia Uttar Dinajpur
5 Karandighi Uttar Dinajpur
6 Hemtabad Uttar Dinajpur
7 Kaliaganj Uttar Dinajpur
8 Raiganj Uttar Dinajpur
9 Itahar Uttar Dinajpur
10 Karimpur Nadia
11 Tehatta Nadia
12 Palashipara Nadia
13 Kaliganj Nadia
14 Nakashipara Nadia
15 Chapra Nadia
16 Krishnanagar Uttar Nadia
17 Nabadwip Nadia
18 Krishnanagar Dakshin Nadia
19 Bongaon Uttar Nadia
20 Bongaon Dakshin North 24 Parganas
21 Gaighata North 24 Parganas
22 Bagda North 24 Parganas
23 Baduria North 24 Parganas
24 Habra North 24 Parganas
25 Ashokenagar North 24 Parganas
26 Amdanga North 24 Parganas
27 Bijpur North 24 Parganas
28 Naihati North 24 Parganas
29 Bhatpara North 24 Parganas
30 Jagatdal North 24 Parganas
31 Noapara North 24 Parganas
32 Barrackpore North 24 Parganas
33 Khardaha North 24 Parganas
34 Dum Dum Uttar North 24 Parganas
35 Bhatar Purba Bardhaman
36 Purbasthali Dakshin Purba Bardhaman
37 Purbasthali Uttar Purba Bardhaman
38 Katwa Purba Bardhaman
39 Ketugram Purba Bardhaman
40 Mangalkot Purba Bardhaman
41 Ausgram Purba Bardhaman
42 Galsi Purba Bardhaman
43 Swarupnagar Purba Bardhaman

