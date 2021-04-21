The 43 Assembly seats are spread across four districts – Uttar Dinajpur, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman

A total of 43 seats spread across West Bengal will vote tomorrow (Thursday, 22 April) in phase six of the multi-phased election.

The sixth phase will see over 1 crore voters deciding the fate of 306 candidates across 43 constituencies spread across four districts.

The TMC and the BJP are contesting all the 43 Assembly seats in Phase 6 of the West Bengal polls.

Both the TMC and the BJP have pitched hard to gain the confidence of Matuas, who make for a large chunk of the state's Scheduled Caste population, in most of the 17 Assembly segments going to polls in this phase in North 24 Parganas district and some of the nine seats in Nadia.

Prominent names in the sixth phase of the Assembly polls include BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy, TMC ministers Jyotipriyo Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya and CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya.

Elections have been held in 180 constituencies so far, and the remaining 114 seats are set to go to polls between 22 and 29 April.

Votes will be counted on 2 May.

Full list of constituencies going to polls in Phase 6: