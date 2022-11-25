West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hits out at Opposition for not attending Governor's oath-taking ceremony

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at the Opposition in the state for not attending the Governor’s oath-taking ceremony.

Mamata Banerjee said, “We invited you for the Governor’s oath but you all didn’t come. In fact, Left leader Biman Bose attended the ceremony, I am thankful to him.”

Meanwhile, V Ananda Bose on Wednesday took oath as the new governor of West Bengal.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee at a programme in the Raj Bhavan.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari, however, skipped the programme.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, was named as the new governor of West Bengal on 17 November.

He replaced La Ganesan as the governor. Bose served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

