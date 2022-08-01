The Cabinet rejig comes in the wake of the arrest of the now-suspended senior party leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore school jobs scam.

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that there will be a Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday and four to five new faces will be inducted.

The reshuffle comes in the wake of the arrest of the now-suspended senior party leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore school jobs scam.

"...We don't have a plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one but there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone," said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Many of them are writing a lot. We don't have plan to dissolve the whole ministry & form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone: WB CM pic.twitter.com/wfMle4CMuq — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

The chief minister also announced that the number of districts in the state will be increased from the existing 23 to 30.

"Earlier there were 23 districts in Bengal, now they has been increased to 30. The seven new districts are Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and one more district will be named in Basirhat," she said.

Earlier there were 23 districts in Bengal now it has been increased to 30. The 7 new districts include - Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and one more district will be named in Basirhat: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/7ZQpo6uJRE — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Chatterjee, the former virtual number two both in the TMC and the government, was stripped of all ministerial responsibilities and suspended from the party following his arrest and the recovery of around ₹50 crore from flats of his associate Arpita Mukherjee.

According to senior TMC leaders privy to the development, overhauling the Cabinet was being planned for quite some time, but Chatterjee's arrest hastened the process.

Sources said the reshuffle will also aim at an image makeover for the party hit by school jobs scam probe.

A senior TMC leader pointed out that the organisational overhaul may reflect the policy of 'one person, one post' call given by leaders close to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.