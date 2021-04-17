live

West Bengal Assembly election voting percentage LIVE: Phase 5 sees 31.54% turnout till 11.20 am

West Bengal Assembly election voting percentage LIVE: Till now, Burdwan Dakshin Assembly constituency has reported the highest voter turnout at 28.00 percent

FP Staff April 17, 2021 11:19:33 IST
West Bengal Assembly election voting percentage LIVE: Phase 5 sees 31.54% turnout till 11.20 am

Representational image. AFP

Highlights

12:30 (ist)

West Bengal voting percentage LIVE updates

Memari constituency reports highest turnout at 12.25 pm

Till now, Memari Assembly constituency has reported the highest voter turnout at 42.60 percent, while the Kamarhati constituency has reported the lowest turnout at 19.00 percent.
12:24 (ist)

West Bengal voting percentage LIVE updates

36.02% turnout reported till 12.20 pm

At 12.20 pm, West Bengal has reported a 36.02 percent turnout in the fifth phase of polling, according to the Election Commission's data.
11:03 (ist)

West Bengal voting percentage LIVE updates

Burdwan Dakshin reports highest turnout till 11 am

Till now, Burdwan Dakshin Assembly constituency has reported the highest voter turnout at 28.00 percent, while the Kurseong constituency has reported the lowest turnout at 8.00 percent.
11:01 (ist)

West Bengal voting percentage LIVE updates

16.27% turnout reported till 10.55 am

At 10.55 am, West Bengal has reported a 16.27 percent turnout in the fifth phase of polling, according to the Election Commission's data.
10:55 (ist)

West Bengal voting percentage LIVE updates

North Bengal's 54 seats vital for TMC

Although north Bengal's eight Lok Sabha seats account for only 54 of Bengal's 294 Assembly segments, the fact that the BJP was ahead of the ruling party in 34 segments in north Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls has put the entire region in the priority list of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

TMC leaders say all 54 seats, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong that the chief minister has left for her allies, the two rival factions of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), are crucial for the ruling party.
09:33 (ist)

West Bengal voting percentage LIVE updates

Jalpaiguri district records highest turnout till 9.30 am

Till 9.30, Jalpaiguri district has recorded the highest polling percentage at 18.62 percent. Kalimpong district has recorded the lowest figures at 14.00 percent.
09:31 (ist)

West Bengal voting percentage LIVE updates

11.37% polling percentage recorded till 9.20 am

Till 9.20 am, West Bengal has reported a polling percentage of 11.37 percent in the fifth phase.

West Bengal Assembly election voting percentage Latest Update:  Till now, Burdwan Dakshin Assembly constituency has reported the highest voter turnout at 28.00 percent.

A total of 45 assembly constituencies of West Bengal across five districts in North Benal and the Hills are set to go to the polls on Saturday with over one crore voters getting to decide the fate of 342 candidates.

The elections are being conducted amid a raging second wave of Covid infection as the state recorded its highest-single-day spike of 6,910 new cases in a day on Friday, a day before the fifth phase polls.

Voting will be held at 15,789 polling stations spread across 16 seats in North 24 Parganas, eight seats in Purba Bardhaman and Nadia each, seven seats in Jalpaiguri, five seats in Darjeeling and one in Kalimpong district.

Prominent names in the fifth phase include Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state ministers Gautam Deb and Bratya Basu and BJP's Samik
Bhattacharya.

The phase is crucial for the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is hoping to better its 2016 tally of 32 seats, even as a resurgent BJP looks to make inroads. The Left-Congress alliance had bagged 10 seats in the assembly elections five years ago.

Campaigning for the fifth phase ended on Wednesday with the EC having increased the 'silence period' from 48 to 72 hours in view of the Cooch Behar violence.
Elections have been held in 135 constituencies so far, and the remaining 159 seats are set to go to polls between 17 and 29 April.

In the fourth phase, West Bengal recorded an approximate voter turnout of 78.43 percent across 44 constituencies in five districts, whereas in the third phase the state saw 77.68 percent turnout.

West Bengal recorded 83.95 percent polling in the second phase while 84.3 percent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: April 17, 2021 11:21:49 IST

TAGS:

